Bag Raiders celebrate transformative experiences on new single ‘Never Forget’

Bag Raiders have shared their second new release for 2022: a dreamy, retro-tinged house number titled ‘Never Forget’.

Heavily inspired by 2-step garage, the song shows a more lowkey and laidback side of the Sydney duo. It’s characterised by ultra-bright synth lines and modulated vocal samples, with subtle, yet sharp drum machine beats giving the soundscape a transcendental feel.

Have a look at the suitably trippy visualiser for ‘Never Forget’, created by visual artist Nicole Ginello, below:

In a press release, Bag Raiders explained that the lyrical concept for ‘Never Forget’ “came from a place of appreciation for those special people, moments, and experiences in life that open the heart to new worlds and possibilities”.

“It’s these expressions of love we give and receive,” the pair continued, “that build us into who we are. Musically, there are parallels with nods toward those special sounds we grew up listening to – a bit of garage, a bit of dance, some synth tweaking and melancholic chords, sample-esque vocal treatments… So is it a tribute to love and lovers or a tribute to dance and the dance floor? We guess it’s both.”

‘Never Forget’ follows on from the March release on ‘UR Heart’, which itself ended a three-year drought of new music from Bag Raiders and came with the launch of their Broken Head Records imprint. Before then, the duo’s last release was their second album, 2019’s ‘Horizons’, which sported collaborations with Mickey Kojak, The Kite String Tangle and more.

They’d kept busy since then, however – between a slew of tour dates, the pair released an EP of remixes for ‘Horizons’ cut ‘How Long’ in 2020, and a remix of their own, for The Jungle Giants’ single ‘Love Signs’, last October.

Fans in Meanjin/Brisbane and Eora/Sydney will be able to see Bag Raiders live this weekend. They’ll play in the former city tomorrow (June 11), taking to the stage at The Treasury, before hitting up the Marsden Brewhouse on Sunday (June 12). Find tickets to both shows here.