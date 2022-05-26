Bag Raiders, Cosmo’s Midnight and more to play fundraiser for Sydney restaurant Indian Home Diner

Bag Raiders and Cosmo’s Midnight are among the artists performing DJ sets at ‘Rave 2 Save’, a music fundraiser for the Sydney restaurant Indian Home Diner.

Hugo Gruzman, who forms one half of electronic duo Flight Facilities, will also perform a solo set at the fundraiser this Saturday (May 28) alongside local DJs Lucy Lucy and RESCH.

The event is aiming to raise funds for the Paddington restaurant which was made to reduce its trading hours earlier this year. In March, the Woollahra Council rejected Indian Home Diner’s request to trade past midnight, citing the restaurant’s “failure to demonstrate satisfactory crowd management.”

The following month, Bondi Lines, which is co-partnering ‘Rave 2 Save’ alongside Uber Eats and The Unicorn Hotel, created a petition to save the diner, which had remained open until 3AM for over a decade. The petition called on the council to reinstate the restaurant’s traditional trading hours, and has since garnered over 4,000 signatures.

In a statement, Indian Home Diner owner Robert Chowdury said that “not being able to stay open until 3am will cripple [his] restaurant,” and thanked Uber Eats for “rallying community support.”

Indian Home Diner is located within Sydney’s nightlife strip on Oxford Street, and has long been frequented by late-night performers and attendees alike.

In a statement, Jack Glass, who forms one half of the Bag Raiders duo, said the band had “built [their] careers on the iconic Oxford Street strip and more often than not the night ended with a number 5 from Indian Home Diner.

“It would be another kick in the guts for the struggling arts and hospitality community to see this restaurant shut down.”

‘Rave 2 Save’ will be held a few doors down from the diner on Saturday at The Unicorn Hotel, and all ticket sales will go towards funding Chowdury’s appeal to overturn the trading hours cut. You can buy tickets for the event here.

In other Sydney venue news, earlier this month, it was announced that The Lansdowne Hotel will continue operating as a live music venue after Oxford Art Factory took over music booking operations at the pub.