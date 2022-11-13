Bakar returns with sombre new track ‘Pit Stop’

Bakar has returned with new music – watch his video for sombre new track ‘Pit Stop’ below.

The London-based singer-songwriter’s new song comes after he shared ‘In Disguise’, a collaboration with Manchester rapper Aitch, earlier this summer.

Bakar released his debut album, ‘Nobody’s Home’, in February of this year, following the ‘Will You Be My Yellow’ EP from 2019, and debut mixtape ‘Badkid’ from the previous year.

Advertisement

‘Pit Stop’ is teased as the first preview of upcoming new music from Bakar, though no new release has yet been announced.

In its lyrics, Bakar speaks of unsuccessful romance, singing: “I wish you told me / You had got cold feet / Wish you had told me / This how it would be / Think I got too cozy / Why did you pick me? / Tried to be 100 / You wanted to be 50.”

Watch his ‘Pit Stop’ video below.

Bakar was named by NME 100 as one of 2019’s most promising new acts at the end of 2018. “Perfectly treading the line between indie belters and Brit-rap bars, Bakar’s a one-man hit factory,” NME said of the artist.

“Tracks like ‘All In’ come off like King Krule-esque grungy jazz, while the menacing ‘Dracula’ borders on clattering punk. Brought up on Bloc Party as much as he was, he’s the perfect encapsulation of Britain’s youthful eclecticism.”