Bakar unveils lovestruck new single, ‘1st Time’

Bakar has shared his first new song of the year – listen to ‘1st Time’ below.

The London singer-songwriter’s new single is a peppy indie cut that celebrates finding the one. “You are, you are / What I’ve been waiting my whole life for“, he sings in one verse.

‘1st Time’ is produced by Bakar and Zach Nahome. It’s accompanied by a video directed by Hector Dockrill, who’s worked with Jorja Smith, Ray BLK, Ghetts, Skepta and Jordan Max.

A press release states that Bakar has been experimenting with living his life detached from social media. “He hasn’t had a phone for two years so he can always be focused on songwriting rather than social media, instead spending his time writing songs on the move, whether on the tube or walking the streets. ‘1st Time’ is a perfect example of his unique approach: bursting with originality and uninhibited by nostalgia,” it reads.

The track follows Bakar’s feature on Benee’s ‘Night Garden’ with Kenny Beats in July.

Bakar’s last record was ‘Will You Be My Yellow’ EP, released last year. He also collaborated with SebastiAn on ‘Sober’ in 2019 and sang on Collard’s ‘Stone’.

The follow-up to ‘Badkid’, Bakar’s 2018 debut album, is set for 2021.

Bakar was named by NME 100 as one of 2019’s most promising new acts at the end of 2018. “Perfectly treading the line between indie belters and Brit-rap bars, Bakar’s a one-man hit factory,” NME said of the artist.

“Tracks like ‘All In’ come off like King Krule-esque grungy jazz, while the menacing ‘Dracula’ borders on clattering punk. Brought up on Bloc Party as much as he was, he’s the perfect encapsulation of Britain’s youthful eclecticism.”