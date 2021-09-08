Baker Boy, Amy Shark, Jimmy Barnes and more announced for 2022 Great Southern Nights concert series

The NSW Government has announced the second edition of its Great Southern Nights concert series, set to take place throughout March and April next year.

Though it skipped 2021, presumably out of concerns surrounding the state’s most recent outbreak of COVID-19, the Great Southern Nights series debuted in November of 2020, hosting more than 1,100 gigs across the state.

As was the case last time, shows will be announced in stages over the coming months, with venue applications currently open on the Great Southern Nights website.

The first wave of artists was announced today (September 8), led by indie-pop stalwart Amy Shark and Yolngu rapper Baker Boy. Both artists join the line-up on the back of landmark album releases – Shark dropped her second album, ‘Cry Forever’, back in April, while Baker Boy is gearing up to drop his full-length debut, ‘Gela’, in October.

Rounding out the first announcement are Jimmy Barnes, Jessica Mauboy, Missy Higgins and Peking Duk. However short the bill may seem, last year’s line-up sported a total of 98 artists, so punters can expect many, many more names to be added in the near future.

Take a look at a teaser video for Great Southern Nights 2022 below:

In a press statement, tourism minister Stuart Ayres said: “Great Southern Nights celebrates the very essence of live music in Australia – it’s about getting artists on stages, gigs in venues, and audiences back enjoying performances by our talented creatives right across the State.

“Last year more than 75,000 tickets were sold for 1,100-plus gigs at over 300 venues, and we know the appetite is there to get out and enjoy live music in Sydney and regional NSW which is why we must continue our vaccination efforts in coming weeks and months.

“Great Southern Nights was designed with COVID-safety in mind, supporting shows of all sizes, in all kinds of live music venues, and giving industry a leg up to get back to work.”

Shark – who recently had to push back the last few dates of her own national tour due to COVID-19 restrictions – also commented on the event, noting that she was looking forward to seeing a major push in the resuscitation of Australia’s live music industry.

“Needless to say every artist, every band, every DJ, just everyone is looking forward to playing shows to real life people, so make sure you get behind it,” Shark said.

The inaugural edition of Great Southern Nights featured a sprawling lineup boasting the likes of Tash Sultana, The Teskey Brothers, Ruel, Bernard Fanning, Lime Cordiale, Matt Corby and Ocean Alley.