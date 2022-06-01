Baker Boy and Middle Kids lead first announcement for Queenscliff Music Festival 2022

Queenscliff Music Festival, a long-running regional event in Victoria’s Bellarine Peninsula, has announced the first acts for its 2022 iteration.

Baker Boy and Middle Kids will both appear as headliners, making their respective debuts at the festival. They will be joined on the bill by Isabella Manfredi, the former frontwoman of The Preatures, as well as Melbourne post-punk band RVG. The festival is expected to announce its full line-up on Tuesday June 21.

The first announcement was shared today (June 1) as part of the Victorian Government’s live music initiative ALWAYS LIVE. The initiative was first announced back in February, coinciding with the news of Foo Fighters‘ one-off show in Geelong as the its first official concert.

Queenscliff Music Festival – which was founded in 1997 – is set to run this year for the first time since 2019, following its cancellations in both 2020 and 2021. It will take place over the weekend of November 25-27, being held across several venues and open-air spaces in the Queenscliff and Point Lonsdale area. Tickets are already on sale, with three-day festival and camping passes available here.

Baker Boy and Middle Kids are both touring in support of their 2021 albums – ‘Gela’ and ‘Today We’re The Greatest’, respectively. Speaking to NME ahead of its release, Baker Boy expressed gratitude that he was given the time to piece his debut album together at his own pace, rather than rush it out quickly after the success of his initial singles.

“I’m really glad that I took time to finish it and see what I actually want, and how I wanted to paint a picture and tell my story,” he said. “It’s really interesting how I could kind of see myself mature, I think.”

In her own interview with NME, Middle Kids’ Hannah Joy described the band’s second album as “a positive record with a lot of everything”.

“It’s a declaration that when life is gnarly or boring, which it is for everyone a lot of the time, it’s still great,” she said. “Owning the messy bits, the dull bits and all the amazing, beautiful bits, that’s when we’re great.”

Manfredi released her debut solo single ‘Jealousy’ in May 2021, and followed it up with ‘One Hit Wonder’ that November. Her album is expected for release in the second half of 2022. RVG, meanwhile, recently returned to live performances with a series of New South Wales shows – including a show at the Sydney Opera House’s Studio on Monday night (May 30) as part of Vivid LIVE. They will headline at Melbourne’s Curtin Hotel on Saturday (June 4).