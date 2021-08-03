Baker Boy announces national tour, shares ‘My Mind’ music video featuring G Flip

Baker Boy has announced a handful of national tour dates in support of his forthcoming debut album, ‘Gela’.

For the tour, the rapper will be kicking off the shows in November with Melbourne, before heading through to Sydney, Brisbane, Darwin and Fremantle. Tickets go on sale this Friday (August 6) through Handsome Tours. The tour will commence a few weeks after ‘Gela’ is expected to land on October 15.

In addition to the tour announcement, the rapper has shared the music clip for his latest single, ‘My Mind’, featuring G Flip. Directed by Jamieson Kerr, the summery video sees the two artists and their partners head out on a road trip.

Watch the video below:

In a statement, Baker said he wanted the music video to have a “really different feel” from his previous clips.

“I worked with Aurie [Indianna, creative director] to develop a direction that felt really authentic,” he said.

“We just wanted it to feel like the camera was the perspective of one of our friends on a road trip.

“We stepped away from really polished, fashion and aesthetic focused clips into something really natural and fun, but still touching on what the song is about with those cute moments.”

‘Gela’ was announced last month, and will include collaborations with Thando, Jerome Farah, actor Uncle Jack Charles and Lara Andallo.

Baker Boy’s 2021 national tour dates are:

NOVEMBER

Saturday 6 – Melbourne, The Forum

Friday 12 – Sydney, Factory Theatre

Saturday 27 – Brisbane, Princess Theatre

DECEMBER

Thursday 2 – Darwin, Darwin Entertainment Centre

Saturday 4 – Fremantle, Freo Social