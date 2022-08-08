Baker Boy, Barkaa and King Stingray among winners of 2022 National Indigenous Music Awards

The full list of winners for this year’s National Indigenous Music Awards (NIMAs) has been revealed, with Baker Boy, Barkaa and King Stingray among the cohort of artists that went home with trophies.

Baker Boy won in two of the six categories that comprised this year’s NIMAs, taking out the titles for Artist Of The Year and Album Of The Year (with his acclaimed debut full-length effort, ‘Gela’). In his successful bid for the former award, Baker Boy was up against The Kid LAROI, Jessica Mauboy, Electric Fields, Thelma Plum and King Stingray.

Though they lost out on the top prize, King Stingray scored the gong for Song Of The Year with their track ‘Milkumana’ – the third single from their eponymous debut album – while Barkaa took out Film Clip Of The Year with the Sonder Films-helmed video for ‘King Brown’. Baker Boy won the latter award at last year’s ceremony.

Jem Cassar-Daley was named as one particular artist to watch in the near future, as the daughter of country stalwart Troy Cassar-Daley earned the prestigious New Talent Of The Year award. Dobby was crowned with the inaugural Archie Roach Foundation Award, with tribute being paid to the late Roach – who died last month at age 66 – at the Awards’ ceremony on Saturday (August 6).

During the event, a group of Indigenous artists – including (as per The Guardian) Shellie Morris, Leah Flanagan, Birdz, Yirrmal and William Barton – joined Emma Donovan and Fred Leone in performing Roach’s 2012 song ‘We Don’t Cry’. Elsewhere during the ceremony, performers included King Stingray, Birdz (who also performed with Leone), Yirrmal, and this year’s winner of the NIMAs’ triple j Unearthed contest, Bumpy.

Also honoured at this year’s NIMAs was the late, great Gurrumul – also referred to as Geoffrey Gurrumul Yunupingu, or Dr. M – who was inducted into the NIMAs’ hall of fame. His induction came alongside a performance from from Manuel Dhurrkay, a fellow founding member of Gurrumul’s Saltwater Band.

This year’s NIMAs ceremony was the first to be held in person since 2019. Due to the pandemic, the 2020 event took place virtually, while last year, it was reimagined as a two-hour radio special on triple j hosted by Blak Out presenter Nooky. The IRL event took place at the Darwin Amphitheatre on Larrakia Country, and commemorated the first weekend of the 2022 Darwin Festival.

In a statement, the NIMAs’ creative director, Ben Graetz, said: “To be at the Amphitheater with community, celebrating together in person will be something I will remember for a very long time. Also to remember, honour and pay tribute to Dr G and Uncle Archie was a true highlight.”

The full list of winners for the 2022 National Indigenous Music Awards is:

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

The Kid LAROI

Jessica Mauboy

WINNER: Baker Boy

Electric Fields

Thelma Plum

King Stingray

SONG OF THE YEAR

‘Backseat Of My Mind’ – Thelma Plum

‘Made For Silence’ – Miiesha

WINNER: ‘Milkumana’ – King Stingray

‘Sometime’ – Mo’Ju

‘King Brown’ – Barkaa

‘Ball And Chain’ – Xavier Rudd

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

WINNER: Baker Boy – ‘Gela’

Emma Donovan & The Putbacks – ‘Under These Streets’

Jem Cassar-Daley – ‘I Don’t Know Who to Call’

Birdz – ‘Legacy’

Dallas Woods – ‘Julie’s Boy’

Archie Roach – ‘My Songs 1989-2021’

FILM CLIP OF THE YEAR

‘Love Too Soon’ – Tasman Keith

WINNER: ’King Brown’ – Barkaa

‘Blak Matriarchy’ – Barkaa

‘My Mind’ – Baker Boy

‘Automatic’ – Jessica Mauboy

NEW TALENT OF THE YEAR

Barkaa

WINNER: Jem Cassar-Daley

Lil Kootsie

Tilly Tjala Thomas

Dobby

dameeeela

COMMUNITY CLIP OF THE YEAR

Koori Mob – ‘Our Country, Our Life’ – Desert Pea Media

Gumbaynggirr Collective – ‘Through The Smoke’ – Desert Pea Media

Doomadgee, QLD – ‘Where We Wanna Be’ – Indigenous Outreach Project

WINNER: Numbulwar, NT – Loud & Proud – Indigenous Outreach Project

Ballarat, VIC – Don’t Give Up On Yourself – Indigenous Outreach Project

HALL OF FAME

Gurrumal

ARCHIE ROACH FOUNDATION AWARD

Dobby