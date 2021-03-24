Baker Boy collaborates with Yirrmal on fresh new single, ‘Ride’

Baker Boy is back with a new single, ‘Ride’, a collaborative effort with his cousin, Yirrmal.

Released today (March 25), ‘Ride’ was written with Yirrmal and frequent collaborator Dallas Woods. Baker Boy continues his mantra of wanting to make people feel good with upbeat music with this funky, soulful new addition to the young artist’s discography.

On ‘Ride,’ Baker Boy – real name Danzal Baker – said in a press release, “I wanted to make a song that could bring people together on the dance floor, no matter who they are or where they come from.

“I’m driven by the vision that I have of people coming together, visions of positivity and fun and telling stories that people can relate to.

“That’s the main message — just bringing people together, no matter what your background, or how you dance, let’s just get together and celebrate and I think that’s powerful. We need more of that.”

Listen to ‘Ride’ below:

Yirrmal echoed the sentiment, adding, “I’m glad I got to collaborate with Baker Boy again and put that good Yolngu soul into ‘Ride’.

“This song’s about friends having fun, having good times every weekend… with ‘Ride’ it’s like come on, don’t be shy, come to the town and let’s dance. Let’s be part of the team, think about the positive things and not the negative things.”

‘Ride’ is the latest in a stream of singles from Baker Boy, including ‘Move’, ‘Better Days’ featuring Woods and Sampa The Great, ‘Cool As Hell’ and ‘In Control’ among others.

Baker Boy has been nominated for the 2021 APRA AMCOS Song of The Year for his single ‘Meditjin’ featuring JessB. The song was performed live over the weekend for SXSW’s Close Up showcase.