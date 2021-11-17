Baker Boy, Confidence Man, Jessica Mauboy and more to perform on ‘The Sound’ this weekend

The ABC’s live music show The Sound will return to screens this weekend, with Baker Boy, Jessica Mauboy and Confidence Man set to lead the third episode of season three.

The episode will air on ABC TV and iview at 5:30pm this Sunday (November 21), guest hosted by Indigenous elder, actor, author, musician and activist Uncle Jack Charles. For his appearance on the show, Baker Boy will perform the ‘Gela’ track ‘Headphones’ alongside Sydney-based R&B artist Lara Andallo.

Mauboy is set to deliver the live premiere of her latest single, ‘Glow’, which, with its stylistic shift into a smoother, ’70s-inspired sound, is said to represent “a reintroduction of sorts”. In a press release, Mauboy said: “I admire The Sound and feel incredibly proud to be a part of a music space that is lifting Australian music and sharing it all across this country, it’s what we all have been waiting for and need right now. So let’s glow you mob!”

Confidence Man will also give the live debut to their recemt track ‘Holiday’ – which hit streaming platforms last Thursday (November 11) – from their forthcoming second album, ‘TILT’. Upon the song’s release, the duo said: “We’ve been trying for the most epic, hands up, euphoric anthem for a while and this is the first time we’ve come close.”

Rounding out the quadrant of main performers is Melbourne indie-pop artist Thomas Headon, who’s set to deliver a live rendition of his latest single, ‘Nobody Has To Know’. His performance was pre-recorded from the UK, where he’s currently in the midst of a 17-date headline tour.

“[I’m] super excited to be on The Sound,” Headon said. “I grew up in front of the TV watching these kinds of shows so to finally have one back and to be able to play on it is sick. [I’m] going to discover lots of new music, this should be super fun!”

This week’s episode of The Sound will also feature a tribute to Empire Of The Sun, with Tim Carrol of Holy Holy, Tia Gostelow and Hayley Mary joining forces to perform a track by the renowned synthpop duo. Though the song in question wasn’t confirmed in today’s press release, Mary described it as “a bloody banger and an example of some of Australia’s finest songwriting”.

The Sound returned for its third season earlier this month, with the premiere episode headlined by Spacey Jane, Vance Joy, Vera Blue and King Stingray. It was followed last weekend with an episode that featured Missy Higgins, Alex Lahey and ex-Preatures vocalist Isabella Manfredi.