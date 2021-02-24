Baker Boy, Hachiku, Jaguar Jonze added to SXSW lineup

A large handful of Australian acts have been added to SXSW’s virtual lineup for 2021.

Artists announced as part of SXSW’s second round include Baker Boy, The Chats, Hachiku, Sycco, The Lazy Eyes and NME cover star Jaguar Jonze.

In September, SXSW organisers announced the festival would be moving online in 2021 following its cancellation in 2020 due to the ongoing pandemic. Electric Fields, Baker Boy and Alex The Astronaut were among the Aussie artists locked in to perform at the 2020 festival.

Advertisement

Scheduled between March 16-20, artists will be performing remotely for the showcase, with locations including a Taoist temple, a cable car in Norway, a café-floriculture in Brazil and suburban and bush backyards in Australia.

The new acts will join previously-announced artists including Alexander Biggs, Alice Skye, Beans, Death By Denim, Didirri, Indigo Sparke, Kee’ahn, The Merindas, No Money Enterprise and Shannen James on the showcase.

Tickets to SXSW are currently priced at $314 (US $249) and allows punters into all music performances, speaking events, workshops, showcases and other events.

Held in Austin, Texas each year, artists including The White Stripes, Amy Winehouse, Katy Perry and Bon Iver have credited SXSW for helping launch their careers.