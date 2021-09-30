Baker Boy, Hiatus Kaiyote, Donny Benét announced for Strawberry Fields 2022

Strawberry Fields has unveiled the line-up for its 2022 festival, after cancelling its 2021 event earlier this month.

The festival’s all-Australian line-up will see Baker Boy, Donny Benét, Hiatus Kaiyote, King Stingray and Kee’ahn, among other acts, head to Tocumwal, New South Wales early next year. It’ll be the festival’s first event in two years.

“We’re so grateful to our fans, artists, staff and Tocumwal for enduring with us over the past 18 months of constant uncertainty and pivots. It’s clear how desperate everyone is for the opportunity to come together as a community and enjoy music and art again,” co-promoter Tara Benney said in a statement.

“We take this responsibility seriously, and will be doing everything in our power to deliver an unforgettable experience.”

In a recent announcement, organisers split the sold-out festival over two weekends, 25-27 March and 1-3 April, with its regular capacity halved for each event. Ticketholders will be able to submit their preference for which weekend they would like to attend.

Strawberry Fields 2022 line-up:

WEEKEND ONE (25-27 MARCH)

30/70

Ajak Kwai

Akosia

Aria

Ayebatonye

Baker Boy

Bertie

Black Jesus Experience

Cinta T

Close Counters

Cut Copy [DJ Set]

Dean Turnley

Digital Afrika

DJ Luv You

DJ PGZ

Donny Benét

Doppel

Doppel & Child

Eden Burns

FHUO pres. Fia Fiell, Louis McCoy, Raag & Rev Lon

FOSHE

Glass Beams

Havana Meets Kingston

Honeysmack

IN2STELLAR

IZY

Kee’ahn

King Stingray

Late Nite Tuff Guy

Market Memories

Merve

Moe Aloha

Mood Swing & Chevy Bass

Moontide Ensemble

Nomadic Rhythms

OJ KUSH

Rona.

Roy Blues

Sleep D

SO.Crates

Sriracha

Still Here pres. Allara, Bumpy, DRMNGNOW, Water Streets

Surprise Chef

Suseri

The New Language

The Regime

Tornado Wallace

Uone

Wax’o Paradiso

WEEKEND TWO (1-3 APRIL)

Adriana

Akosia

Bec Grenfell

Big Susan

Boogs

Cinta T

Close Counters

Digital Afrika

DJ Luv You

Don Glori

Donny Benét

Ehsan Gelsi pres. The Oolluu

FHUO pres. Aera, Chomley, Louis McCoy & Sophie Macalister

Glass Beams

Hiatus Kaiyote

Ignaysh

IN2STELLAR

IZY

Jack Nelson

Jennifer Loveless

King Sally

King Stingray

Luke Vecchio

Manchild b2b Miss Goldie

Merve

Moktar

Mood Swing & Chevy Bass

Moontide Ensemble

Mr Pitiful

OJ KUSH

Roy Blues

Sam Alfred

SHOUSE & the Communitas Choir

Sleep D

SO.Crates

SOJU Gang

Steve Ward

Still Here pres. Allara, Bumpy, DRMNGNOW, JK-47, Paul Gorrie

Sunnyside

Surprise Chef

Tahina Arena

The Journey

The Regime

The Rookies pres. Middle Name Dance Band, Natalie Slade, Proto Moro, The Rest is Silence, DJ Zepherin Saint

The Seven Ups

Toni Yotzi

Tornado Wallace

Wax’o Paradiso

Wilma