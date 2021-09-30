Baker Boy, Hiatus Kaiyote, Donny Benét announced for Strawberry Fields 2022

Strawberry Fields has unveiled the line-up for its 2022 festival, after cancelling its 2021 event earlier this month.
The festival’s all-Australian line-up will see Baker Boy, Donny Benét, Hiatus Kaiyote, King Stingray and Kee’ahn, among other acts, head to Tocumwal, New South Wales early next year. It’ll be the festival’s first event in two years.
“We’re so grateful to our fans, artists, staff and Tocumwal for enduring with us over the past 18 months of constant uncertainty and pivots. It’s clear how desperate everyone is for the opportunity to come together as a community and enjoy music and art again,” co-promoter Tara Benney said in a statement.
“We take this responsibility seriously, and will be doing everything in our power to deliver an unforgettable experience.”
In a recent announcement, organisers split the sold-out festival over two weekends, 25-27 March and 1-3 April, with its regular capacity halved for each event. Ticketholders will be able to submit their preference for which weekend they would like to attend.
Strawberry Fields 2022 line-up:
WEEKEND ONE (25-27 MARCH)
30/70
Ajak Kwai
Akosia
Aria
Ayebatonye
Baker Boy
Bertie
Black Jesus Experience
Cinta T
Close Counters
Cut Copy [DJ Set]
Dean Turnley
Digital Afrika
DJ Luv You
DJ PGZ
Donny Benét
Doppel
Doppel & Child
Eden Burns
FHUO pres. Fia Fiell, Louis McCoy, Raag & Rev Lon
FOSHE
Glass Beams
Havana Meets Kingston
Honeysmack
IN2STELLAR
IZY
Kee’ahn
King Stingray
Late Nite Tuff Guy
Market Memories
Merve
Moe Aloha
Mood Swing & Chevy Bass
Moontide Ensemble
Nomadic Rhythms
OJ KUSH
Rona.
Roy Blues
Sleep D
SO.Crates
Sriracha
Still Here pres. Allara, Bumpy, DRMNGNOW, Water Streets
Surprise Chef
Suseri
The New Language
The Regime
Tornado Wallace
Uone
Wax’o Paradiso
WEEKEND TWO (1-3 APRIL)
Adriana
Akosia
Bec Grenfell
Big Susan
Boogs
Cinta T
Close Counters
Digital Afrika
DJ Luv You
Don Glori
Donny Benét
Ehsan Gelsi pres. The Oolluu
FHUO pres. Aera, Chomley, Louis McCoy & Sophie Macalister
Glass Beams
Hiatus Kaiyote
Ignaysh
IN2STELLAR
IZY
Jack Nelson
Jennifer Loveless
King Sally
King Stingray
Luke Vecchio
Manchild b2b Miss Goldie
Merve
Moktar
Mood Swing & Chevy Bass
Moontide Ensemble
Mr Pitiful
OJ KUSH
Roy Blues
Sam Alfred
SHOUSE & the Communitas Choir
Sleep D
SO.Crates
SOJU Gang
Steve Ward
Still Here pres. Allara, Bumpy, DRMNGNOW, JK-47, Paul Gorrie
Sunnyside
Surprise Chef
Tahina Arena
The Journey
The Regime
The Rookies pres. Middle Name Dance Band, Natalie Slade, Proto Moro, The Rest is Silence, DJ Zepherin Saint
The Seven Ups
Toni Yotzi
Tornado Wallace
Wax’o Paradiso
Wilma