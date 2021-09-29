Baker Boy is the September cover star of NME Australia magazine.

The Yolngu hip-hop phenomenon also known as Danzal Baker talks to NME about realising his creative vision and ethos on his debut album ‘Gela’, which is one of the most anticipated records of the year.

“I grew up as a positive man,” Baker tells NME’s Cyclone Wehner. “And, for me, going about all this – [I realised] I could share my story and my culture in a positive way where it empowers a lot of the Indigenous and non-Indigenous to listen to this story and get to know my story a little bit better.”

Advertisement

Read the story, which was published today with photos by Charlie Ashfield, here.

Elsewhere in the September issue, HTRK show us their studio in the Dandenongs and go on a bushwalk, LOSER frontman Tim Maxwell talks the difficult journey to their new album ‘All The Rage’, and Johnny Galvatron explains how he went from touring regional Australia to developing the psychedelic new game The Artful Escape.

We also review the Candyman remake, the director’s cut of Ghost Of Tsushima, as well as stunning albums by Lorde and Turnstile.

SUBSCRIBE NOW: NME Australia magazine

The new issue of NME Australia, now available for pre-order, will begin shipping the week of October 11. Six-month and yearlong subscriptions are also available here.

Baker Boy joins Lorde, Youngn Lipz, Hiatus Kaiyote, Tkay Maidza, Julia Stone, Skegss, Jaguar Jonze and Genesis Owusu as NME Australia 2021 cover stars. Others who’ve graced the cover of the magazine include Tash Sultana, Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever, Cub Sport, The Avalanches, G Flip, Miiesha and more. Explore and get your back issues of NME Australia here.

Advertisement

Get your copy of the September 2021 issue of NME Australia here.