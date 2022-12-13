Baker Boy, Julia Jacklin, Emma Donovan and Alice Ivy among 2022 Music Victoria Awards winners

This year’s Music Victoria Awards were held in Melbourne last night (December 13), with the biggest winners including Baker Boy, Julia Jacklin, Emma Donovan and Alice Ivy.

Baker Boy reigned supreme at the event, taking home three of the four awards he was nominated for: Best Album (for his recent debut ‘Gela’), Best Song (for its single ‘Survive’) and Best Regional Act. Jacklin beat him out for the title of Best Solo Artist, while Donovan and her longstanding backing band, The Putbacks, won Best Group. Ivy, meanwhile, scored the gong for Best Producer.

In the genre-specific categories, Checkerboard Lounge won Best Blues Work, while Georgia State Line topped the equivalent category for country artists, and Harvey Sutherland for electronic. The Amplified Elephants won Best Experimental/Avant Garde work, with Kerryn Fields winning for folk, Outright for heavy, MAMMOTH. and Silent Jay for hip-hop and Barney McAll for jazz. The Stroppies won in the pop category, with JahWise for reggae/dancehall, Pinch Points for rock/punk, and Mo’Ju for soul/funk/R&B/gospel.

Additionally, this year’s Arts Access Amplify Award (for D/deaf and disabled artists) went to Evelyn Ida Morris, the Archie Roach Foundation Award For Emerging Talent went to Bumpy, and the MAV Diasporas Award went to Charles Maimarosia. The award for Best DJ also offered the night’s only tie, with both MzRizk and Jennifer Loveless taking out the title.

This year’s event saw three new inductees honoured in the Music Victoria Awards’ Hall of Fame: Xani Colac (as the overall Best Musician), Deborah Conway, and Bakehouse Studios founders Helen Marcou and Ian McLean.

As for the awards centred on live music events, winners included the Brunswick Music Festival (for Best Metro Festival), Port Fairy Folk Festival (Best Regional Festival), the Forum in Melbourne (Best Large Venue, Metro), the Brunswick Ballroom (Best Small Venue, Metro), the Caravan Music Club in Archies Creek (Best Regional Venue, Established) and the Daylesford Hotel (Best Regional Venue, Under 50 Gigs Per Year).

The full list of winners at the 2022 Music Victoria Awards is:

BEST ALBUM

Baker Boy – ‘Gela’ // WINNER

Harvey Sutherland – ‘Boy’

JAZZPARTY – ‘Nobody Gets Away’

Kerryn Fields – ‘Water’

thndo – ‘Life In Colour’

BEST SONG

Baker Boy – ‘Survive’ // WINNER

Black Cab – ‘Rotsler’s Rules’

Courtney Barnett – ‘Rae Street’

GUTHRIE – ‘Dickhead Song’

Julia Jacklin – ‘Lydia Wears A Cross’

BEST GROUP

Camp Cope

Dorsal Fins

Emma Donovan & The Putbacks // WINNER

Ramona Sky

Telenova

BEST SOLO ARTIST

Baker Boy

IJALE

Julia Jacklin // WINNER

Kerryn Fields

Mo’Ju

BEST DJ

Jennifer Loveless // WINNER

Memphis LK // WINNER

MzRizk

Reptant

Simon TK

BEST REGIONAL ACT

Alice Skye

Baker Boy // WINNER

Bones and Jones

DEAD

Jess Parker

BEST METRO FESTIVAL

Brunswick Music Festival (Wurundjeri) // WINNER

Melbourne Music Week (Wurundjeri and Boonwurrung)

Peninsula Summer Music Festival (Boonwurrung)

Reunion Park (Wurundjeri)

RISING (Wurundjeri and Boonwurrung)

BEST REGIONAL FESTIVAL

CresFest in Creswick (Dja Dja Wurrung)

Meadow in Bambra (Gulidjan, Gadubanud and Wadawurrung)

OK Motels in Charlton (Dja Dja Wurrung)

Port Fairy Folk Festival (Gunditjmara) // WINNER

Riverboats Music Festival in Echuca-Moama (Yorta Yorta)

BEST LARGE VENUE (METRO)

Forum Melbourne (Wurundjeri and Boonwurrung) // WINNER

Melbourne Recital Centre (Wurundjeri)

Palais Theatre (Boonwurrung)

Sidney Myer Music Bowl (Wurundjeri)

The Night Cat (Wurundjeri)

BEST SMALL VENUE (METRO)

Brunswick Ballroom (Wurundjeri) // WINNER

Northcote Social Club (Wurundjeri)

Shotkickers – Thornbury (Wurundjeri)

The Gasometer Hotel – Collingwood (Wurundjeri)

The Jazzlab – Brunswick (Wurundjeri)

BEST REGIONAL VENUE/PRESENTER (ESTABLISHED)

Caravan Music Club in Archies Creek (Boonwurrung) // WINNER

Palais Hepburn (Dja Dja Wurrung)

The Barwon Club Hotel in Geelong (Wadawurrung)

The Taproom – Shedshaker Brewing in Castlemaine (Dja Dja Wurrung)

Theatre Royal Castlemaine (Dja Dja Wurrung)

BEST REGIONAL VENUE/PRESENTER (UNDER 50 GIGS PER YEAR)

Ballarat Mechanics’ Institute – Minerva (Wadawurrung)

Daylesford Hotel (Dja Dja Wurrung) // WINNER

Golden Vine Hotel – Bendigo (Dja Dja Wurrung)

Hotel Warrnambool (Peek Whurrong)

Music On The Hill (MOTH) – Mornington Peninsula (Boonwurrung)

ARTS ACCESS AMPLIFY AWARD

Batts

Between Mirrors

Evelyn Ida Morris // WINNER

Nat Bartsch

Saint Ergo

BEST BLUES WORK

Checkerboard Lounge // WINNER

Damon Smith

High Ace

The Black Sorrows

The McNamarr Project

BEST ELECTRONIC WORK

Harvey Sutherland // WINNER

OK EG

Papaphilia

Puscha

Various Asses

BEST FOLK WORK

Above The Bit

Austral

Charm Of Finches

Kerryn Fields // WINNER

Ruby Gill

BEST HIP-HOP WORK

Jaal

Nomad

MAMMOTH. and Silent Jay // WINNER

SO.Crates

Yung Shōgun

BEST POP WORK

Confidence Man

June Jones

Mug

Telenova

The Stroppies // WINNER

BEST ROCK/PUNK WORK

Dr. Sure’s Unusual Practice

Pinch Points // WINNER

Jaala

King Gizzard And The Lizard Wizard

Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever

MAV DIASPORAS AWARD

Ajak Kwai

Black Jesus Experience

Charles Maimarosia // WINNER

Hand To Earth

Vanessa Estrada

THE ARCHIE ROACH FOUNDATION AWARD FOR EMERGING TALENT

Bumpy // WINNER

Carissa Nyalu

Jess Hitchcock

MpathSoul – Monica Jasmine Karo

Pirritu

BEST COUNTRY WORK

Georgia State Line // WINNER

Lachlan Bryan & The Wildes

Michael Waugh

Sherry Rich

The Weeping Willows

BEST EXPERIMENTAL ACT OR AVANT-GARDE WORK

Cat Hope

Female Wizard

Nina Buchanan

Rama Parwata

The Amplified Elephants // WINNER

BEST HEAVY WORK

Diploid

ISUA

Jalang

Outright // WINNER

Rinuwat

BEST JAZZ WORK

Barney McAll // WINNER

Claire Cross

Johannes Luebbers Dectet

Peter Knight

Sam Anning

BEST REGGAE/DANCEHALL WORK

Jah Tung

JahWise // WINNER

Nicky Bomba

Shottaz

BEST SOUL, FUNK, R&B AND GOSPEL WORK

Kutcha Edwards

Lance Ferguson

Mo’Ju // WINNER

Nikodimos

Zretro

BEST PRODUCER

Alice Ivy // WINNER

Gab Strum

Oscar Dawson

Stuart Mackenzie

Tim Shiel