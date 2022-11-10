Baker Boy, Julia Jacklin lead nominations in publicly-voted categories for Music Victoria Awards 2022

Nominations for the dozen publicly-voted categories in the 2022 Music Victoria Awards have been announced, with Baker Boy and Julia Jacklin leading the list of names.

Danzal Baker appears in four of the 12 categories in today’s nominations. The Yolngu rapper is up for both Best Album (for last year’s ‘Gela’) and Best Song (for ‘Survive’) along with Best Solo Artist and Best Regional Act. Jacklin appears in two categories – the singer-songwriter is also nominated for Best Song (for ‘Lydia Wears A Cross’) and Best Solo Artist.

Others nominated in the Best Album category include Harvey Sutherland and JAZZPARTY (for ‘Boy’ and ‘Nobody Gets Away’ respectively), while Courtney Barnett and Black Cab are up for Best Song (for ‘Rae Street’ and ‘Rotsler’s Rules’).

Advertisement

The Best Group category includes Camp Cope, Dorsal Fins, Emma Donovan & The Putbacks, Telenova and Ramona Sky, while IJALE, Mo’Ju and Kerryn Fields are up for Best Solo Artist alongside Baker and Jacklin. The likes of Jennifer Loveless and Memphis LK are up for Best DJ, while Alice Skye, Bones and Jones, DEAD and Jess Parker are up for Best Regional Act.

Other categories in the publicly-voted awards include Victorian festivals and venues, each of which are split into two different sub-categories. Best Metro Festival nominees include RISING, Brunswick Music Festival and Melbourne Music Week, while the likes of Meadow, Port Fairy Folk Festival and Riverboats Music Festival are up for the Best Regional Festival award.

Spaces nominated for the Best Small Venue (Metro) award include Brunswick Ballroom, Northcote Social Club and Shotkickers, while the Forum, Melbourne Recital Centre and Sidney Myer Music Bowl are up for the award’s large venue counterpart.

Finally, the Best Regional Venue/Presenter category is split into the Established and Under 50 Gigs Per Year subcategories. Castlemaine’s Theatre Royal, The Barwon Club in Geelong and Palais Hepburn are among the venues nominated in the former, with Ballarat Mechanics’ Institute, Daylesford Hotel and Hotel Warrnambool nominated in the latter.

Victorian music fans are able to cast their choice in the publicly-voted categories by heading to the Music Victoria website. Voting closes 5pm AEDT on November 21. These categories lead the previously-announced industry nominations, which includes artists like Confidence Man, King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard and Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever.

“Public voting is certainly the most electrifying part of the Awards – where no-one knows who will win until all the votes are in. Make sure you have your say,” said Music Victoria CEO Simone Schinkel.

Advertisement

“Massive congratulations to all the nominees – I really hope that this helps all of us to recognise their true value and contribution to the music ecology, that makes Victoria great,” Schinkel added. “Many Victorian communities have been badly impacted by flooding of late, so it’s extra nice to find reasons like this one to celebrate, and ultimately help those impacted to rise again.”

The 2022 Music Victoria Awards’ publicly-voted category nominees are:

Best Album

Baker Boy – ‘Gela’

Harvey Sutherland – ‘Boy’

JAZZPARTY – ‘Nobody Gets Away’

Kerryn Fields – ‘Water’

thndo – ‘Life In Colour’

Best Song

Baker Boy – ‘Survive’

Black Cab – ‘Rotsler’s Rules’

Courtney Barnett – ‘Rae Street’

GUTHRIE – ‘Dickhead Song’

Julia Jacklin – ‘Lydia Wears A Cross’

Best Group

Camp Cope

Dorsal Fins

Emma Donovan & The Putbacks

Ramona Sky

Telenova

Best Solo Artist

Baker Boy

IJALE

Julia Jacklin

Kerryn Fields

Mo’Ju

Best DJ

Jennifer Loveless

Memphis LK

MzRizk

Reptant

Simon TK

Best Regional Act

Alice Skye

Baker Boy

Bones and Jones

DEAD

Jess Parker

Best Metro Festival

Brunswick Music Festival (Wurundjeri)

Melbourne Music Week (Wurundjeri and Boonwurrung)

Peninsula Summer Music Festival (Boonwurrung)

Reunion Park (Wurundjeri)

RISING (Wurundjeri and Boonwurrung)

Best Regional Festival

CresFest in Creswick (Dja Dja Wurrung)

Meadow in Bambra (Gulidjan, Gadubanud and Wadawurrung)

OK Motels in Charlton (Dja Dja Wurrung)

Port Fairy Folk Festival (Gunditjmara)

Riverboats Music Festival in Echuca-Moama (Yorta Yorta)

Best Large Venue (Metro)

Forum Melbourne (Wurundjeri and Boonwurrung)

Melbourne Recital Centre (Wurundjeri)

Palais Theatre (Boonwurrung)

Sidney Myer Music Bowl (Wurundjeri)

The Night Cat (Wurundjeri)

Best Small (Metro)

Brunswick Ballroom (Wurundjeri)

Northcote Social Club (Wurundjeri)

Shotkickers – Thornbury (Wurundjeri)

The Gasometer Hotel – Collingwood (Wurundjeri)

The Jazzlab – Brunswick (Wurundjeri)

Best Regional Venue/Presenter (Established)

Caravan Music Club in Archies Creek (Boonwurrung)

Palais Hepburn (Dja Dja Wurrung)

The Barwon Club Hotel in Geelong (Wadawurrung)

The Taproom – Shedshaker Brewing in Castlemaine (Dja Dja Wurrung)

Theatre Royal Castlemaine (Dja Dja Wurrung)

Best Regional Venue / Presenter (Under 50 Gigs Per Year)

Ballarat Mechanics’ Institute – Minerva (Wadawurrung)

Daylesford Hotel (Dja Dja Wurrung)

Golden Vine Hotel – Bendigo (Dja Dja Wurrung)

Hotel Warrnambool (Peek Whurrong)

Music on the Hill (MOTH) – Mornington Peninsula (Boonwurrung)