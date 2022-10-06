Baker Boy, Montaigne, Something For Kate lead line-up for new Melbourne festival

Baker Boy, Montaigne and Something For Kate are among the artists lined-up for the inaugural edition of new Melbourne festival, Illuminate The River.

Set to take place across nine hours on the banks of the Maribyrnong River at The Boulevard, Aberfeldie, also billed are Art Vs Science, Mia Wray and Teeny Tiny Stevies, with more to be announced.

The free event is open to all ages and is slated to go down on Saturday November 19.

Illuminate The River comes as part of the Moonee Valley City Council and the Victorian State Government’s live music reinvigoration program, On The Road Again.

Victorian Minister for Creative Industries Steve Dimopoulos said in a press release today (October 6): “Through On the Road Again we’re bringing performers back to local stages, supporting the live music industry, generating tourism and backing businesses and jobs right across the state.”

Mayor of Moonee Valley City Council Cr Samantha Byrne added: “People will be so excited to have the chance to see artists of this calibre in Moonee Valley.

“The fact that they can also see them for free is something they might even find hard to believe – but it’s real alright!”

News of the new Victorian festival comes just a day after another new event for the state, First Nations music festival First & Forever, was announced.

Baker Boy is also marked to perform there when the event takes place at Victoria’s Hanging Rock next month.

Joining him is a huge line-up of Indigenous artists – curated by rapper Briggs along with Paul Kelly – including Jessica Mauboy, Budjerah, Sycco, Thelma Plum, King Stingray, Dan Sultan, Busby Marou and many more.