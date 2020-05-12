Baker Boy promotes water conservation in new Northern Territory campaign

Baker Boy has lent his voice to a Northern Territory video campaign entitled, ‘That’s My Water!’, which aims to raise awareness around water conservation.

Commissioned by the NT’s Power and Water Corporation, the rapper – real name Danzal Baker – teaches students about where water comes from and its connection to Aboriginal culture. One version of the video series will target young people in remote communities, and the other will focus on larger cities such as Darwin. Watch one of the videos below:

Baker grew up in Maningrida and Milingimbi in Arnhem Land. Speaking to The Katherine Times, Baker said he hopes the video series will inspire kids to act more consciously when it comes to conserving water.

“We can’t live on country without water and we need our next gen to learn how to take care of it and not waste it,” he said.

“Learning where water comes from and how the whole water process works empowers our youth with knowledge!”

Jethro Laidlaw from the Power and Water Corporation said the utility company wanted the next generation to understand the responsibility they have in conserving water.

“In remote communities, preserving water helps allow people to continue to live on country, and in the major centres, it’s important we all start to value tap water more,” he explained.

Earlier this month, Baker Boy shared the music video for his latest single, ‘Move’, which was released in March. The track took out the number one spot on the National Indigenous Music Chart. The rapper was named Young Australian of the Year in 2019.