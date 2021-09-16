Baker Boy releases new high-energy single ‘Butterflies’

Baker Boy has released another single, ‘Butterflies’, in the lead-up to his debut album’s arrival.

In a statement, Danzal Baker said the new single was about “chasing that feeling and being addicted to the adrenaline rush”. The song’s upbeat energy, percussive rhythm and dance-ready chorus certainly reflect the Yolngu rapper’s mission.

“I wanted this track to kind of be adaptable so different people can feel it differently when they hear it. It could be about chasing love, chasing that adrenaline rush, chasing fame, chasing that feeling of being on stage. It could be about anything!” he said.

Advertisement

Listen to the track below:

‘Butterflies’ is lifted from Baker Boy’s debut album ‘Gela’, due out October 15 through Universal. The record’s tracklist also includes the previously released singles ‘My Mind’ featuring G Flip, ‘Move’, ‘Cool As Hell’, ‘Ride’ featuring Yirrmal and ‘Meditjin’ with JessB.

Other collaborators set to appear on the album include Thando, Jerome Farah, Uncle Jack Charles and Lara Andallo.

“Gela is more than just the music, it is my experience of living in duality as a Yolngu Man and as the Fresh Prince of Arnhem Land as Baker Boy,” the rapper said of the album back in July.

Advertisement

Baker Boy will celebrate the release of ‘Gela’ with a five-stop national tour, kicking off in November.