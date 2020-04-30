Baker Boy releases official music video for ‘Move’

Yolngu rapper Baker Boy has released the official video for his latest single ‘Move’. Watch the music video below.

Bringing some A-game energy, the video for ‘Move’ – which was released March 27 with an accompanying visualiser – received its premiere at 8pm last night (April 29) via Baker Boy’s YouTube channel, with the man himself interacting with fans live online throughout the viewing.

Baker Boy – real name Danzal Baker – has dedicated his first single of the year to his partner, who features in the video, calling the song “a tribute to the strong women” in his life.

In a press statement for the video’s release today (May 1) Baker Boy said, “‘Move’ was a really fun video to make, it had such a chilled vibe and a really great team!”

In creating the video Baker Boy also ensured he collaborated with a team of women, discussing the opportunity to work with director Freya Esders and creative director and stylist Aurie Indianna. “One of the main things I wanted was to have a strong female team around the video,” said Baker.

“I was lucky to work with Freya as the Director and I collaborated with Aurie again on the creative direction and styling which is always a fun process. We had a mostly female team the whole way through this clip form Freya and Aurie, to the dance choreographer to the editor.”

As of April 24, ‘Move’ has been at number one for five consecutive weeks National Indigenous Music Charts. The single is the follow-up to 2019’s releases ‘Meditjin (featuring JessB)’, ‘In Control’ and ‘Cool As Hell’.