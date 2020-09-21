Baker Boy set to drop ‘Better Days’ with Dallas Woods and Sampa The Great this week

Yolngu rapper Baker Boy is set to drop his new single ‘Better Days’ later this week, featuring appearances from Sampa The Great and Dallas Woods.

The track comes out on Wednesday, September 23, and will be his second release for the year.

He first hinted at a collaboration with the musicians last week, sharing a photo of the three to his Instagram. A day later he confirmed the speculation, taking to socials to announce the forthcoming single.

“‘Better Days’ with @woods.dallas feat. @sampa_the_great coming September 23,” he wrote.

He’s also given fans a brief taste of the track, sharing a video on TikTok of himself dancing to a remixed snippet of the song.

Check it out below:

Baker Boy, real name Danzal Baker, released his first 2020 single ‘Move’ back in March, which saw him take out the number one spot on the National Indigenous Music Chart. He followed up with a music video for the track a few months later, directed by Freya Esders.

In July, Baker was announced as a finalist for the National Indigenous Music Awards, alongside Miiesha, Archie Roach, Thelma Plum and more. The ceremony took place over livestream last month, with Baker taking out the coveted Artist of the Year award, as well as Song of the Year and Film Clip of the Year, for his 2019 single ‘Meditjin’ with JessB.

‘Better Days’ collaborator Dallas Woods, who was also a NIMA finalist, released his first track of the year, ‘If It Glitters It’s Gold’ in May, as a follow up to last year’s ‘Chapter One’.

Sampa The Great, real name Sampa Tembo, has also been busy releasing music and performing livestreams this year. Earlier this month, she played a show from Zambia, during which she debuted new song, ‘This Is The Light’.

She also shared a music video for her 2019 song ‘Time’s Up’ back in July, and recently dropped a remix of the track featuring Junglepussy.