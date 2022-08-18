Baker Boy shares music video for reimagined Bernard Fanning song ‘Wish You Well’

Baker Boy has shared the music video for his reimagined version of the Bernard Fanning song, ‘Wish You Well’.

Baker Boy’s hip-hop take on the 2005 original was released in June of this year, and features the Powderfinger frontman himself on the song’s refrain. Fanning’s re-recording of the hit song — which first appeared on his debut solo album, ‘Tea & Sympathy’ — is interspersed with Baker Boy’s signature upbeat flows, and was produced by Pip Norman.

The accompanying music video was released yesterday (August 17), and is comprised of footage from Baker Boy’s performance of ‘Wish You Well’ at the Beach Hotel in Byron Bay. The pop-up show was pulled together following the cancellation of mainstage performances at Splendour in the Grass, where Baker Boy was scheduled to perform as part of the day one line-up.

The video opens with snippets of Baker Boy en route to his Splendour performance. After referencing the cancellation, the rapper mentions “plan B” before the video cuts to footage of himself and Fanning on the Beach Hotel stage. Speaking of the impromptu show in a statement, Baker Boy said that the surprise set “kind of feels even more special.”

“We were all so hyped for the [Splendour] performance, but I’m stoked that we pivoted to do the show at the Beachy… The crowd vibe at the Beachy was just nuts and getting that energy on camera was really special,” Baker Boy said.

In his own statement, Fanning said: “It’s great that we were able to capture the spirit of the day that we filmed this clip. It was kind of chaotic but full of the energy of everyone pulling in the same direction to get it done. The crowd was wild, and the band were sharp as a tack.”

Upon its release earlier this year, ‘Wish You Well’ marked Baker Boy’s first single since his debut studio effort, ‘Gela’, which arrived in 2021. The album — which NME’s Cyclone Wehner said “reasserts Baker’s affinity with feel-good, pluralistic hip-hop” — earned the rapper an Album of the Year trophy at this year’s National Indigenous Music Awards, where he also won Artist of the Year.

Speaking of the album as NME’s September 2021 cover star, Baker Boy said: “I’m really glad that I took time to finish it and see what I actually want and how I wanted to paint a picture and tell my story.”