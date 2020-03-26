Baker Boy shares new single ‘Move’

Arnhem Land hip-hop artist Baker Boy has shared a brand-new single titled ‘Move’.

He also shared “unofficial” visuals for the new track in which the silhouette of Baker Boy and his partner dance together as women dance past the stationary camera lens and grainy backdrop. Watch it below.

Baker Boy premiered the new song on triple j Breakfast with Sally and Erica on March 26. ‘Move’ features the self-proclaimed Fresh Prince of Arnhem Land – real name Danzal Baker – rapping in his native Yolngu Matha as well as English in a tribute to the women in his life.

This track is for my miyalk (girl) and for all the strong women out there!

I hope this brings some good vibes to isolation! I can’t wait to see you all dancing in your lounge rooms! 🕺🏾

“I wanted to write a song for my miyalk (girl) but also show appreciation to the women who taught me to respect everyone as my equals. I grew up with beautiful spirited women and now I share my life with a strong, empowered woman so I wrote a song for her, and for all the strong-minded women out there,” Baker said in a press statement.

‘Move’ features some blockbuster names behind the decks, with producer Willie Tafa (Ariana Grande, Ella Mai) and mixer Andrei Eremin (Tones and I’s ‘Dance Monkey’). It follows the release of ‘Meditjin’ and ‘Cool As Hell’ from 2019.

Baker also provided a brief message regarding the coronavirus crisis: “To all my fans, friends and family affected by the uncertainty of COVID-19, I hope this track can help build your spirits, put a smile on your face and most importantly have a little dance. Be safe and keep positive!”

Baker Boy was forced to cancel his appearance at Hyper Festival earlier this month, due to Scott Morrison’s public gatherings bans.

‘Move’ is available to stream and purchase here.