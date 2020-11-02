Baker Boy, Sycco, Mitch Tambo and more to perform livestream shows for NAIDOC week

Baker Boy, Sycco, Mitch Tambo and more are set to perform in a series of livestream shows to celebrate the upcoming NAIDOC week.

The Indigenous musicians will perform individually across five different nights, with each artist hosting a separate livestream show.

Mak Mak Marranungu rapper J-MILLA will get the ball rolling on Monday (November 9), followed by Kee’ahn on Tuesday, Baker Boy the next night, Sycco on the Thursday and Mitch Tambo on Friday to wrap things up.

Performances start at 8pm AEDT nightly on the TikTok Australia account.

In addition to the musical guests, TikTok’s Australia page will also be showcasing Indigenous content and feature First Nations creators to highlight the work of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander creatives.

“TikTok is an incredibly diverse community and we’re passionate about celebrating Indigenous culture, both on and off the platform,” said TikTok Australia and New Zealand’s general manager Lee Hunter in a press statement.

“I’m really excited about diving in to our NAIDOC program to watch talented First Nations creators showcase their creativity, listen to music and stories, and learn more about the experience of being Indigenous in Australia.”

Baker Boy’s appearance follows on from the release of his latest single ‘Better Days’ featuring Sampa The Great and Dallas Woods, which dropped in September. The track marked his second new music this year, preceded by March’s ‘Move’.

Brisbane’s Sycco has also released two new tracks this year, ‘Nicotine’ and ‘Dribble’, as well as a recent remix of the latter. The songs have earned Sycco a place in this year’s J awards, nominated as a finalist in the Unearthed Artist Of The Year category alongside Jaguar Jonze, Mia Rodriguez, JK-47 and Yours Truly.

As for Tambo, he started 2020 with ‘Together’ and followed it up with ‘Love’ in May, sung in his native Gamilaraay language. He most recently covered Vanessa Amorosi’s ‘Absolutely Everybody’ for the forthcoming ‘Deadly Hearts – Walking Together’ compilation album.

The NAIDOC week performance dates are:

J-MILLA – November 9

Kee’ahn – November 10

Baker Boy – November 11

Sycco – November 12

Mitch Tambo – November 13