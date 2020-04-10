Baker Boy takes out number one spot on National Indigenous Music Chart with ‘Move’

Arnhem Land hip-hop artist Baker Boy has taken out the number one spot on this week’s National Indigenous Music Chart (NIMC) with his latest single, ‘Move’.

Released on March 27, ‘Move’ pays tribute to the women in Baker Boy’s life, the song receiving its premiere on triple j Breakfast with Sally and Erica the night before release.

Watch the video for ‘Move’ below.

Advertisement

In claiming the top spot, Baker Boy, aka Danzal Baker, pushed off Tia Gostelow and her latest single ‘Rush’, which has danced through the top three spots each week since its release on March 4.

‘Move’ follows a string of singles released by the Yolngu man, following ‘Meditjin (featuring JessB)’, ‘In Control’ and ‘Cool As Hell’, all released in 2019.

Known for his performances in both English and Yolŋu Matha, Baker Boy has made waves on the Australian music scene since he emerged in 2017 after winning the triple j Unearthed National Indigenous Music Awards competition. Performing at coveted festivals like Bigsound, Groovin’ The Moo and St. Jerome’s Laneway Festival.

Last year Baker Boy was awarded Artist Of The Year at the National Indigenous Music Awards.

Advertisement

A project established by the National Indigenous Music Awards (NIMA) and SGC Media, the NIMC is compiled from a radio monitoring system that tracks data from over 200 radio stations across the country. The NIMC represents the most widely heard Indigenous songs on Australian radio each week.

Earlier this week the NIMA announced this year’s award ceremony would be going virtual amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Follow the NIMC on Spotify.