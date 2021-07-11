Baker Boy teases forthcoming collaboration with G Flip, ‘My Mind’

Yolngu rapper Baker Boy has teased a forthcoming collaboration with Melbourne’s G Flip, titled ‘My Mind’.

Baker Boy – AKA Danzal Baker – took to social media yesterday (July 11) to announce the new single, writing “@gflip and I wrote a little song called ‘My Mind’ back in 2019”.

“We caught up and finished it a couple of months ago,” he shared, adding the duo “might release it this week”.

Earlier that same day, Baker had also shared a short video of himself and G Flip in the studio together, hinting that something was to come.

The track will mark Baker’s second original release of the year, following on from March’s ‘Ride’ with Yirrmal.

The single’s accompanying music video has earned him a nomination for Film Clip of the Year at this year’s National Indigenous Music Awards, which takes place in Darwin next month. He’s also been nominated for Artist of the Year and Song of the Year, for his 2020 track ‘Better Days’, which also features Dallas Woods and Sampa The Great.

G Flip – AKA Georgia Flipo – has released a number of collaborations this year, dropping ‘Queen’ with mxmtoon back in February, ‘Not Even In Vegas’ featuring Thomas Headon in May, and, most recently, ‘Boys & Girls’ with Austrian producer filous.

The latter track arrived shortly after Flipo announced that they identified as non-binary, saying “looking into what it means to be non-binary had me realise that that’s who I’ve been my entire life”.

“I’m still the exact same person, non-binary is just the best way to explain who I am and how I’ve always felt, like a gender smoothie.”