Baker Boy wins Artist of the Year at the National Indigenous Music Awards 2020

Yolngu rapper Baker Boy has been awarded the trophy for Artist of the Year at tonight’s National Indigenous Music Awards.

Accepting his award live from Bendigo, Victoria, Baker Boy – aka Danzal Baker – paid tribute to other First Nations artists and thanked his family in Arnhem Land for their support.

“Woah, my heart! This is crazy. I honestly didn’t think I could win at all tonight, but I just want to say to all the nominees tonight across all of the categories; you are incredible, you are amazing and I am so proud of you all, my brothers and sisters,” said Baker Boy.

“To my family back in Darwin across Arnhem Land, I’m so proud to represent my people and so overwhelmed by the support and success I have achieved rapping in Yolgnu Matha and English.”

Tonight’s NIMAs also saw Baker walk away with the Song of the Year and Film Clip of the Year awards for his 2019 single ‘Meditjin’ featuring New Zealand rapper JessB.

Other winners of the evening included Uncle Archie Roach, who won Album of the Year for his album, ‘Tell Me Why’. Roach’s wife, Ruby Hunter, was posthumously inducted into the NIMA Hall of Fame.

Both Roach and singer/songwriter Emma Donovan gave stirring tributes to the late Hunter, a proud Ngarrindjeri woman, performing ‘Down City Streets’ and ‘Kutjeri Lady’ respectively.

Find the full list of NIMA winners below.

The two-hour NIMA 2020 livestream was well represented by national Indigenous talent and nominees like Thelma Plum, Miiesha, Mambali and JK-47 who each gave performances, with live crosses to Jessica Mauboy, Mitch Tambo and Electric Fields.

The 2020 National Indigenous Music Award Winners are:

Artist of the Year

Baker Boy

Album of the Year

Archie Roach – ‘Tell My Why’

Song of the Year

Baker Boy ft. JessB – ‘Meditjin’

Community Clip of the Year

KDA Crew



Indigenous Language Award

Rrawun Maymuru & Nick Wales – ‘Nyapililngu (Spirit Lady)’

Triple J Unearthed

JK-47

Hall of Fame Inductee

Ruby Hunter