Baker Boy, Ziggy Ramo and more artists added to BLAKSOUND program

Organisers of First Nations industry conference BLAKSOUND have unveiled its full program, adding a handful of new musicians and speakers to the line-up.

The event’s inaugural program will bring together more than 20 First Nations figures for a series of panels, workshops and other events.

Joining the program are beloved artist Christine Anu, rappers Ziggy Ramo and Baker Boy, singer-songwriter Alice Skye, country musician Troy Cassar-Daley and more. The new additions to the line-up join previously announced artists Emily Wurramara, Barkaa and DRMNGNOW, among others.

The program will be kicked off with a keynote speech by artist Naomi Wenitong, discussing the influence of music on her life and the role of passing on knowledge to the next generation.

BLAKSOUND takes place virtually across September 6-8. The program was co-curated by Sycco, Jem Cassar-Daly, DOBBY and Loki Liddle, under the mentorship of Digi Youth Arts lead artistic director, Alethea Beetson.

“BLAKSOUND is one of the most exciting events I have been a part of this year,” Sycco said in a statement.

“The conversations that will be had are going to be so important and special. I feel so lucky and grateful to have been a part of curating this with such talented beautiful humans!”

Tickets to BLAKSOUND are sold on a pay-as-you-feel basis, and places are limited.