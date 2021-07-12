Bakers Eddy announce a 13-stop tour of Victoria, kicking off next week

Melbourne band Bakers Eddy have announced a 13 date tour of their homestate of Victoria, with the first show happening next week.

Aptly titled the ‘Baker’s Dozen’ tour, the band will play the tour’s first stop at Brunswick’s Stay Gold on Tuesday July 20. Damaged Goods Club and Beau Lightning will be supporting the band for this particular show, with tickets on sale now.

At the time of writing, the remaining 12 dates and venues remain unknown to the public. A representative for the band has confirmed to NME that these dates will all be announced by early next week.

In a post on Instagram, the band revealed that the final stop of the tour will include a listening party for their forthcoming debut album, ‘Love Boredom Bicycles’, at what they describe as “a v spesh venue”.

In addition, the band also gave some hints at what fans can expect at these shows, writing “No one show will be the same as another.

“We are doing themes, weird spaces, secret shows and bunch of regionals.”

‘Love Boredom Bicycles’ is set for release on October 25 via Ivy League. Fans have heard two tracks from the album so far, ’21’ and ‘Concertina’.

Bakers Eddy’s 2021 Victoria tour dates are:

JULY

20 – Brunswick, Stay Gold