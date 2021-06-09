Bakers Eddy announce debut album, share new single ‘Concertina’

Melbourne-via-Wellington rockers Bakers Eddy have announced their debut album ‘Love Boredom Bicycles’ will arrive in October.

To coincide with the announcement, the band have shared new single ‘Concertina’. The blistering, high-energy cut is the second track the band have shared from ‘Love Boredom Bicycles’, after releasing ’21’ back in March.

‘Concertina’ arrives alongside a music video directed by Triana Hernandez that sees the band on a “Lost Boys-meets-Mad Max” styled road trip. Watch that below:

“The whole record is supposed to sound like the life of the party,” frontman Ciarann Babbington explained in a statement.

“‘Concertina’ is the kick arse opener where you walk through the doors and everyone’s vibing and having a great time.

“Then it takes you through the journey of this party and then you’re left at like five o’clock in the morning, with like two or three people around, you’re gonna have a beer and go to bed. And you’re just reflecting, like, ‘That was a sick party, yeah.'”

‘Love Boredom Bicycles’ was recorded over the past year with Holy Holy‘s Oscar Dawson, and is set for an October 25 release via Ivy League. The album will follow a long string of standalone singles from the band over the last five years, along with 2018 EP ‘I’m Not Making Good Decisions’.