Bakers Eddy deliver frenzied fun in new single ‘Drinking Mood’

Bakers Eddy have shared a buoyant new single titled ‘Drinking Mood’, tapping into their frenzied punk influence.

The track was released yesterday (May 31) as the sixth single from the band’s debut album, ‘Love Boredom Bicycles’. It came alongside a music video which, with editing wizardry from Torben Owre from Two Can Productions, compiles live clips shot across Bakers Eddy’s recent tour with WAAX, as well as interactions with fans and friendly hijinks between the band’s members.

Watch the video for ‘Drinking Mood’ below:

Bakers Eddy dropped ‘Love Boredom Bicycles’ back in March, after pushing it back from last year. In addition to ‘Drinking Mood’, the album featured singles ’21’, ‘Concertina’, ‘My Baby’s Like Cigarettes’, ‘Space Is Nothing’ and ‘Hi-Vis Baby’.

The album was featured in NME’s list of highly anticipated albums for 2022, with Ellie Robinson writing: “The Melbourne-via-Wellington outfit meld pop-punk motifs with jaunty surf-rock jams (and one tastefully rebellious hardcore belter) for a record that’s bright, punchy and a whole lot of fun.”

The band’s national tour in support of ‘Love Boredom Bicycles’ kicks off tomorrow (Thursday June 2) in Bunbury, where they’ll perform at the Prince Of Wales alongside Spici Water. From there, they’ll play a whopping 23 shows right into July, wrapping up on Saturday July 23 at Adelaide’s Crown & Anchor, where Mum Friends and Oscar The Wild will support.

Tickets and full tour information can be found here.

In a statement shared today (May 31), the band wrote: “We’ve been waiting two and a half years to tour so of course we wanted the first one back to be a stupid amount of dates. There’s towns we’ve never heard of on the posters, which is awesome, and we can’t wait to meet our fans, a lot of whom who haven’t seen us before.

“We’re just so keen to be back on the road and touring our debut album. It’s exciting because the album was written to be played live.”