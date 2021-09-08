Pop-punk outfit Bakers Eddy have postponed the release of their debut album ‘Love Boredom Bicycles’ to 2022, dropping the unexpected news on social media today (September 8).

The decision, per the post on the band’s Facebook page, was made so the Melbourne outfit will be able to tour the album upon its release. Live music is on hiatus in many parts of Australia due to the ongoing impact of the coronavirus pandemic, with Bakers Eddy writing they want to “do the album justice by giving it a massive send off with all of you in person”.

The band’s post explained that ‘Love Boredom Bicycles’ will now be released on March 25 2022. “A big part of our vision for this album is to bring the music to life onstage, we are a live band first and foremost,” the band said.

“Hopefully by then Australia will be open enough to tour again along with some exciting overseas opportunities, and we might get to go home and play shows again! It really sucks to have to do this and we hope you all understand.”

The new release date, however, coincides with the birthday of Bakers Eddy vocalist Ciarann Babbington, the band calling the forthcoming release of the album a “lovely gift”.

Read the post in full below:

To date Bakers Eddy have released three singles from their anticipated debut release – ’21’, ‘Concertina’ and most recently, the “drunken love song”, ‘Space Is Nothing’.

Upon the release of the latter in July, Bakers Eddy explained on the Instagram that it had been “written at 2am, after a few vinos”.

“‘Space Is Nothing’ is a tired, drunk, nostalgic ode to my long distant relationships,” Babbington said in a statement.