Bakers Eddy announce ‘Love Boredom Bicycles’ album launch tour

Bakers Eddy have announced a 25-date national tour in support of their debut album, ‘Love Boredom Bicycles’, which arrives today.

The band will kick things off at the Prince of Wales Hotel in Bunbury, followed by dates in Perth and Fremantle. The tour will then continue throughout much of June and July, with stops in Sydney, Newcastle, Wollongong, Canberra, Brisbane, the Gold Coast and more.

See dates and venues below – tickets are on sale Monday (March 28) at 10am from Bakers Eddy’s website.

‘Love Boredom Bicycles’ arrives today (March 25) after a long string of singles including ’21’, ‘Concertina’, ‘Space Is Nothing’, ‘My Baby’s Like Cigarettes’ and ‘Hi-Vis Baby’. The band announced the record last year, but pushed back its original October 2021 arrival to March so they could have a better chance of being able to tour it upon release.

“The whole record is supposed to sound like the life of the party,” frontman Ciarann Babbington said upon the album’s announcement. “[First track] ‘Concertina’ is the kick arse opener where you walk through the doors and everyone’s vibing and having a great time.

“And then it takes you through the journey of this party and then you’re left at like 5 o’clock in the morning, with like 2 or 3 people around, you’re gonna have a beer and go to bed. And you’re just reflecting, like, ‘That was a sick party, yeah.'”

Bakers Eddy’s ‘Love Boredom Bicycle’ album launch tour dates are:

JUNE

Thursday 2 – Bunbury, Prince of Wales

Friday 3 – Perth, Lynotts Lounge

Saturday 4 – Fremantle, Mojo’s

Sunday 5 – Fremantle, Mojo’s

Wednesday 8 – Central Coast, Mumbo Jumbos

Thursday 9 – Sydney, Waywards

Friday 10 – Caringbah, Huxleys

Saturday 11 – Gerringong, Town Hall

Sunday 12 – Newcastle, Cambridge Hotel

Monday 13 – Sydney, Monster Skatepark

Wednesday 15 – Sydney, UNSW Roundhouse

Thursday 16 – Wollongong, La La La’s

Friday 17 – Canberra, UC Hub

Thursday 23 – Northlakes, Thirsty Chiefs Brewing Co

Friday 24 – Brisbane, Black Bear Lodge

Saturday 25 – Gold Coast, Vinnies Dive

Sunday 26 – Maroochydore, Solbar

JULY

Thursday 7 – Belgrave, Sooki Lounge

Friday 8 – Frankston, Pelly Bar

Saturday 9 – Melbourne, Northcote Social Club

Sunday 10 – Ballarat, Volta

Friday 15 – Hobart, Republic Bar

Saturday 16 – Launceston, Royal Oak

Saturday 23 – Adelaide, Crown & Anchor