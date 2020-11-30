Bakers Eddy share new Christmas single ‘A Verry Merry Christmas’

Melbourne band Bakers Eddy have shared their first-ever Christmas song, ‘A Verry Merry Christmas’.

The track, released today (November 30), is the band’s second single of 2020. They previously released ‘T-Shirt’ in early March, following on from 2019’s ‘Can’t Afford It’ and ‘On My Own’. Oscar Dawson of Holy Holy produced the single, marking his first time working with the band.

Watch the lyric video for ‘A Verry Merry Christmas’ below:

In a statement, the band jokingly referred to the single as “the most important endeavour this band has ever embarked on”. Their intention – or so they say – was to write “a timeless holiday classic for generations to come”.

“[A]fter the year we’ve all had… we wanted to do something fun that could take our minds off everything else,” they said.

“Who knows, maybe our dream of making it onto one of those awful Christmas compilation CDs will come true.”

The band recorded the single entirely in their living room while under lockdown in Melbourne. The band have also reportedly been at work on their debut studio album, which is due for release in 2021.

Bakers Eddy formed in Auckland in the early 2010s before relocating to Melbourne. Their debut EP, 2018’s ‘I’m Not Making Good Decisions’, was co-produced by Shihad drummer Tom Larkin.