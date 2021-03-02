Bakers Eddy release anthemic new track ’21’

Melbourne-based outfit Bakers Eddy have shared their first single of the year, the jangly and anthemic ’21’.

The track premiered on triple j’s ‘Home and Hosed’ program last night (March 1) and was officially released today (March 2).

’21’ follows on from the band’s festive cut, ‘A Very Merry Christmas’, which they dropped in late 2020.

The new single hits streaming services just days before Bakers Eddy’s Victorian tour commences on March 12. Announced in February, the group will play shows in Frankston, Footscray and Northcote this month in celebration of the new single.

Watch the official lyric video for ’21’ below:

“To me, it symbolises the shift from teenage innocence to adult ‘bullshit’ and all the fear, excitement and uncertainty that goes with a major change like that,” lead singer Ciarann Babbington said of ’21’ in a statement.

Per a press release, Bakers Eddy spent the bulk of 2020 writing and recording their debut album, which will hit shelves and streaming services later this year. The band are yet to announce a release date or title for their forthcoming record.

Aside from ‘A Very Merry Christmas’, Bakers Eddy released one track last year, the upbeat ‘T-Shirt’. The track dropped in March and followed on from their two 2019 singles, ‘Can’t Afford It’ and ‘On My Own’.