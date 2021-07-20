Bakers Eddy release “drunken love song” ‘Space Is Nothing’

Bakers Eddy have released a new single, ‘Space Is Nothing’, in the lead-up to their new album’s arrival.

‘Space Is Nothing’ is lifted from the band’s forthcoming debut LP ‘Love Boredom Bicycles’. The fuzzy indie-rock track was described by the band on Instagram as a “drunken love song”.

“Written at 2am, after a few vinos, ‘Space Is Nothing’ is a tired, drunk, nostalgic ode to my long distant relationships,” frontman Ciarann Babington said in a statement.

Advertisement

Listen to ‘Space Is Nothing’ below:

‘Love Boredom Bicycles’ will be released on October 15 through Ivy League. It was produced by Holy Holy‘s Oscar Dawson and features the previously released singles ’21’ and ‘Concertina’.

“The whole record is supposed to sound like the life of the party,” Babington said of the album last month.

“‘Concertina’ is the kick arse opener where you walk through the doors and everyone’s vibing and having a great time.

“Then it takes you through the journey of this party and then you’re left at like five o’clock in the morning, with like two or three people around, you’re gonna have a beer and go to bed. And you’re just reflecting, like, ‘That was a sick party, yeah.’”

Advertisement

Bakers Eddy were expected to kick off a 13-stop tour of Victoria this evening. However, Melbourne’s ongoing lockdown has left the shows in limbo, with new dates to be announced in the near future.