Bakers Eddy riff on the ups and downs of love on new single ‘My Baby’s Like Cigarettes’

Melbourne outfit Bakers Eddy have returned with a lively new single called ‘My Baby’s Like Cigarettes’, announcing with it a trio of launch shows and a new release date for their debut album.

Furthering the band’s pivot from grungy, pub-dwelling punks to summer-ready indie-rockers, the new song soars with a cruisy soundscape of dry, low-fi guitars, jangly tambourines and a warm, fuzzed-out vocal melody evocative of surf-rock icons like The Beach Boys.

Although a sugary love song at its core, ‘My Baby’s Like Cigarettes’ is underpinned by the loose, tongue-in-cheek humour that Bakers Eddy have become known and loved for.

It arrives alongside an eye-catching video directed by Triana Hernandez, placing the members of Bakers Eddy into an unhinged, ‘50s-esque cooking show where more food is destroyed than it is made. Take a look at the video below:

On the concept behind the song itself, Bakers Eddy said in a press release: “It’s about the push and pull in relationships and the ups and downs, ‘cause sometimes one minute you’re cuddling in the kitchen, the next chef knives are flying across the room. It’s never always perfect but that’s part of it.”

‘My Baby’s Like Cigarettes’ comes as the fourth single to be released from Bakers Eddy’s forthcoming debut album, ‘Love Boredom Bicycles’, following ‘21’ back in March, ‘Concertina’ in June and ‘Space Is Nothing’ in July.

The album was initially set for release last month, though September saw it postponed so that the band would be able to tour it upon release. Announced today (November 10), ‘Love Boredom Bicycles’ is now slated to land on March 25, 2022 via Ivy League.

Ahead of its release, Bakers Eddy will play a trio of headline shows in Victoria, starting on Saturday November 27 with an acoustic show at Some Velvet Morning in Melbourne. They’ll follow it up the next weekend with shows at the Barwon Club in Geelong on Friday December 3, and Penny’s Bandroom in Melbourne the next day.

Tickets for those first two shows are available from Bakers Eddy’s website, with the entry to the last of them being free.

The band are also due to appear at this year’s inaugural Knight & Day festival, performing alongside the likes of Parkway Drive, Polaris, Alex Lahey, Trophy Eyes and Make Them Suffer.