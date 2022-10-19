Bakers Eddy announce tour for recent singles ‘Motor Racing’ and ‘Easy Steeze’

Bakers Eddy have announced a tour in support of their recent singles ‘Motor Racing’ and ‘Easy Steeze’, both of which arrived earlier this month.

The tour will kick off in Brisbane at O’Skulligans on November 24, continuing along to Sydney, Perth and Hobart (supporting Luca Brasi) before wrapping up with a show at The Night Cat in Melbourne on December 16. See dates and venues below – tickets are on sale now.

‘Motor Racing’ and ‘Easy Steeze’ were released simultaneously last week (October 12), and marked the band’s first new music since they released debut album ‘Love Boredom Bicycles’ earlier this year. As with the album, both singles were produced by Holy Holy guitarist Oscar Dawson.

“It’s about all the overwhelming feelings you get when you first fall in love with someone, but also dealing with the baggage from previous relationships,” singer Ciarann Babbington said of ‘Motor Racing’ in a statement upon its release. “I’m a bit of a nerd for F1 and was super engaged in that shit at the time so I must have ‘subconsciously’ slipped in a few racing references here and there.”

‘Easy Steeze’, meanwhile, is an evolution of a song called ‘Pats House’ that the band recorded for an EP that wasn’t released, and has been a staple of their live sets. “Some fans actually requested it not too long ago so we started playing it again and decided to re-record it ourselves in our house, and by then we had changed the name of it to ‘Easy Steeze’,” Babbington explained.

‘Love Boredom Bicycles’ was first announced in 2021 following two EPs from the Melbourne-via-Wellington band: 2015’s ‘Plastic Wasteland’ and 2018’s ‘I’m Not Making Good Decisions’.

Originally set to arrive in October of last year, the album’s release date was pushed back to give the band a better chance of touring in support of it amid the pandemic, and it arrived in March of this year.

Bakers Eddy’s 2022 ‘Motor Racing’ tour dates are:

NOVEMBER

Thursday 24 – Meanjin/Brisbane, O’Skulligans

Friday 25 – Warrang/Sydney, OAF Gallery

DECEMBER

Friday 2 – Boorloo/Perth, Milk Bar

Friday 9 – nipaluna/Hobart, Altar (supporting Luca Brasi)

Friday 16 – Naarm/Melbourne, The Night Cat