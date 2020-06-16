GAMING  

Ball Park Music and Alex Lahey announced for Melbourne drive-in concert series

The string of performances kick off July 10

By Caleb Triscari
Ball Park Music and Alex Lahey
Ball Park Music and Alex Lahey. CREDIT: Graham Denholm/Getty Images and Timothy Hiatt/Getty Images.

Untitled Group, the organiser behind Beyond The Valley and Grapevine Gathering, has revealed the lineup for its drive-in concert series in Melbourne next month.

The Drive-In was first announced yesterday (June 15) and will be Victoria’s first drive-in concert since the live music scene shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic. Kicking off from July 10 at Flemington Racecourse, the lineup features Ball Park Music, Alex Lahey, Winston Surfshirt, Baker Boy, Lime Cordiale and Alice Skye, among other performers. Tickets go on sale Friday June 19.

The site will include large viewing screens and parking grids designed to optimise the experience. In a statement, an Untitled spokesperson said each event will create more than 200 jobs in the sector.

“Located within the lush bowling lanes at Flemington Racecourse, ‘The-Drive-In’ will hold true to a traditional concert experience with the same calibre of production that you’d expect from any major music event,” the spokesperson said.

During lockdown, Untitled has also been hosting Virtual Day Party livestreams, the most recent one taking place on May 30, headlined by Hayden James.

In a similar vein to Untitled’s latest venture, Drive-In Entertainment Australia recently committed to trialling eight more drive-in concerts across Victoria and New South Wales, following Casey Donavan’s socially-distanced gig in May.

The lineup for The Drive-In is:

Client Liaison and Owl Eyes (July 10)
Alex Lahey, Alice Skye (11)
Winston Surfshirt and Mwanje (12)
Boo Seeka and Creature Fear (16)
Running Touch and Set Mo (17)
Lime Cordiale and Micra (18)
Ball Park Music and Big Words (24)
Northeast Party House and London Topaz (25)
Baker Boy and Close Counters (26)

