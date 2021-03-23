Ball Park Music and G Flip to headline Land Of Plenty 2021

Ball Park Music and G Flip will be the headliners of Victorian festival Land Of Plenty’s 2021 lineup.

Announced today (March 24), the Shepparton event will also see performances from Thundamentals, Thornhill, Birdz, Teenage Joans and more.

In addition, there will be a performance specialised for this event titled ‘BAIYIYA GARRA presented by STILL HERE’. The performance will be curated by Yorta Yorta artist, DRMNGNOW.

Advertisement

Land Of Plenty is set to take place on Saturday, October 30 at Shepparton Showgrounds, marking the event’s first year back after having to cancel the 2020 iteration due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Festival organisers had initially announced in April of last year that the event would go ahead that October, but restrictions hadn’t been lifted by then meaning it could not go ahead.

While who was on the 2020 lineup remains a mystery, Land Of Plenty’s last lineup saw the likes of Ocean Alley, Briggs, and Illy play.

Tickets for Land Of Plenty 2021 go on sale from 8:30am AEST on Friday, March 26. Find more information here.

The Land Of Plenty 2021 Lineup is:

Ball Park Music

G Flip

Thundamentals

Thornhill

Birdz

Teenage Joans

BAIYIYA GARRA presented by STILL HERE (curated by DRMNGNOW)

Vince The Kid

Matilda Pearls

Advertisement

and more to be announced