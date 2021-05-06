Ball Park Music and Sycco go home with top gongs at 2021 Queensland Music Awards

The 2021 Queensland Music Awards went down in a sold-out ceremony at Fortitude Music Hall in Brisbane last night.

Ball Park Music won the night’s top gong, awarded Album of the Year for their self-titled sixth album; Sycco notched both Song of the Year and the Pop Award for her 2020 hit ‘Dribble’.

Fijian-Australian rapper JESSWAR became the first ever woman to win the Hip Hop/Rap award since the category’s inception four years ago with her song ‘Venom’. Amy Shark made it two from two by nabbing the Highest Selling Single award for the second consecutive year, this time for ‘Everybody Rise’.

Miiesha was the biggest winner, going home with three awards: Indigenous, Soul/Funk/R&B and Remote. Other winners on the night included Jaguar Jonze earning the Folk/Singer-Songwriter Award for ‘MURDER’ and Keith Urban, recognised with Highest Selling Album for ‘The Speed Of Now Part 1’.

The Tivoli was voted Metro Venue of The Year, while Woodford Folk Festival won Festival of the Year.

A full list of the winners is below.

The winners of the 2021 Queensland Music Awards are:

BLUES/ROOTS

Billie Rose – ‘Company With Regret’

Karl S Williams – ‘God Is A Bomb’

LT – ‘Hold Ya’



CHILDRENS

Fabulous Lemon Drops – ‘There Are Times’

Nyssa Ray – ‘Love Everybody’

Happy Singing Kids – ‘Uh Oh Spaghetti-Oh!’

The Mini Moshers – ‘Superhero’



CONTEMPORARY CLASSICAL

Camerata-Queensland’s Chamber Orchestra – ‘Apis Australias’

Danny Widdicombe and Ant Aggs –’Alpha Centauri’

Ray Lin –’Moonlight Illusion’

Tristan Barton – ‘Eris’s Debt’



COUNTRY

Karl S WIlliams – ‘Columbus Ohio’

Melody Moko – ‘Like Hank Would’

Ruby Gilbert – ‘No Vacancy’

Vixens of Fall – ‘The Long Game’



ELECTRONIC/DANCE

Confidence Man – ‘First Class Bitch’

Lastlings – ‘No Time’

Pipnk Matter – ‘You’ll Never Know

Young Franco – ‘Juice ft. Pell’



HEAVY

DZ Deathrays – ‘Fired Up’

RHINO – ‘White Witch’

These Four Walls – ‘White Lies’

VIRTUES – ‘DoubleThink’



HIP HOP/RAP

Jesswar – ‘Venom’

No Money Enterprise – ‘Presto’

LEMAIRE – ‘Where’s Up? (ft. Jay Orient and JK-47’



INDIGENOUS

AYA J – ‘Tenth Street’

Beddy Rays – ‘Sobercoaster’

ELEEA – ‘Wasting Time’

Miiesha – ‘Twisting Words’



JAZZ

Charlotte Mclean – ‘Find Comfort In What Ends’

Danny Widdicombe with Kristin Berardi an Trichotomy – ‘Falling’

Jordan Brodie – ‘Twitch’

Sophie Min – ‘Time Is On (ft. Kayleigh Pincott)’



POP

Eves Karydas – ‘Complicated’

Mallrat – ‘Rockstar’

Sycco – ‘Dribble’

The Jungle Giants – ‘Sending Me Ur Love’



ROCK

Ball Park Music – ‘Head Like A Sieve’

Beddy Rays – ‘Sobercoaster’

Hope D – ‘Second’

Jaguar Jonze – ‘Rabbit Hole’



FOLK/SINGER-SONGWRITER

Greta StanleY – ‘Soak Into This’

Hazlett – ‘Monsters’

Jaguar Jonze – ‘MURDER’

Karl S. Williams – ‘Never Let Me Go’



SOUL/FUNK/R’N’B

DVNA – ‘Sushi In Tolyo’

FELIVAND –’Ebb & Flow’

MiCCY – ‘Tug Of War’

Miiesha – ‘Twisting Words’



WORLD

MZAZA – ‘The Ether’

Saraima Navara – ‘Kaum Leva Tagu’

Tenzin Choegyal – ‘Heart Strings’

Tijuana Cartel – ‘Sufi’



REGIONAL

Cloe Terare – ‘Intentions’

Fragile Animals – ‘Only Until It’s Over’

Greta Stanley – ‘Soak Into This’

Tia Gostelow – ‘PSYCHO’



REMOTE

Alison Jeeves – ‘Angels Watching Over Me’

Billie Rose – ‘Kick Her To The Curb’

Ella Hartwig – ‘Can’t Ask You to Stay’

Miiesha – ‘Twisting Words’