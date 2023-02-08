Ball Park Music announce 2023 tour with The Buoys

Ball Park Music have announced they’ll embark on a five-date national tour in June, joined on the road The Buoys.

The run of shows will kick off in Fremantle on May 7 at Freo.Social, before dates in Hobart, Brisbane and Sydney round out May. On June 3, they’ll close out the tour with a show at Melbourne’s Northcote Theatre.

In addition to the Buoys, supports will also come from Ghost Care (Fremantle), Elizabeth M. Drummond (Hobart and Melbourne), Taj Ralph (Sydney) and Bean Magazine (Brisbane). Tickets for all five shows will go on sale this Friday (February 10) at 9am local time.

Advertisement

“Can’t wait for this one,” frontman Sam Cromack said in a statement. “Our appetite to perform is huge. We’re looking forward to getting back in some smaller theatres. They feel like our natural home. We wanna be close to the audience, to feel like we’re together in the same room. Paul got a new synth too, so that should be good.”

As Cromack alluded to in his statement, the upcoming run will take place in more intimate venues than many of the stops on Ball Park Music’s most recent Australian tour, which took place last year in support of seventh studio album ‘Weirder & Weirder’.

That tour included the band’s 500th show, which took at Sydney’s 5,500-capacity Hordern Pavilion. “Wherever the band wanted to take things, this crowd was right alongside. ‘Exactly How You Are’ and ‘Cherub’ were sung back to the band in full force, cementing their place in the Australian indie canon,” NME said of the show in a four-star review.

“Perhaps the night’s most powerful moment came with hearing ‘It’s Nice To Be Alive’ again live and in living colour,” it continued. “When Ball Park Music bowed out with a King Stingray-assisted ‘Head Like A Sieve’ and ‘Sad Rude Future Dude’, it was clear to see how they’ve continued to mean so much to so many over an illustrious run.”

In addition to their upcoming headline appearances, Ball Park Music will also be performing as part of this year’s Groovin the Moo line-up, sharing stages with international draws like Alt-J and Denzel Curry along with homegrown favourites such as Confidence Man and The Chats.

Ball Park Music’s 2023 Australian tour dates are:

MAY

Sunday 7 – Fremantle, Freo Social

Saturday 13 – Hobart, Odeon Theatre

Saturday 20 – Brisbane, Princess Theatre

Friday 26 – Sydney, Enmore Theatre

Advertisement

JUNE

Saturday 3 – Melbourne, Northcote Theatre