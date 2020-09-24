Ball Park Music announce residency at The Triffid for Brisbane album launch

Ball Park Music have announced a residency at Brisbane venue The Triffid to launch their forthcoming self-titled album.

The band will perform five shows over three consecutive days at the venue, kicking off with a special album release day performance on October 23. That show will also be live-streamed nationally.

A press release promises a different setlist each night, including “hits and deep dives” from the band’s entire discography.

Relics of previous tours and Ball Park history will be scattered around the venue for each show, with specially branded drinks and food also sold – including a signature “BPM” cocktail made from bourbon, prosecco and mint, and the band’s own beer, The Ball Park Shitty Brew.

Tickets are available in blocks of four, six and nine people per table with a very limited amount of single tickets. They’ll go on sale from 9am September 29, via Moshtix. The first show’s livestream will go ahead from 9pm AEDT October 23.

Ball Park Music have shared ‘Cherub’, ‘Day & Age’ and ‘Spark Up’ from their forthcoming self-titled album so far. Earlier this month, NME exclusively premiered ‘Cherub’’s live debut. The band recorded the performance in the studio, marking the first time they had played it live since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.

In April, frontman Sam Cromack talked to NME about the recording of ‘Ball Park Music’, explaining that the band wanted to treat the album “like a mixtape or a playlist”.

“Something we’ve always done in the past is go, ‘Oh well, how can we gel this with the rest of the record’,” he said.

“And this time we were doing the opposite. We were like – ‘Let’s just put our blinders on and go deep on this particular song’. It feels even more eclectic than our other records.”

Ball Park Music’s 2020 Triffid Residency:

OCTOBER:

Friday 23 – 1 session – Night Time show

Saturday 24 – 2 Sessions – Matinee + Night Time Show

Sunday 25 – 2 Sessions – Matinee (ALL AGES) + Night Time Show