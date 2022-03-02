Ball Park Music announce ‘Weirder & Weirder’ Australian tour

After vaguely teasing it last month, Ball Park Music have announced their forthcoming national tour in support of new album ‘Weirder & Weirder’.

Set to kick off in June, it’ll mark the band’s first full-scale headline tour in over three years. They’ve played a litany of festivals since, but the last time they trekked around Australia for their own stint of theatre shows, they were touring off the back of their fifth album, 2018’s ‘Good Mood’.

The new tour will kick off in Brisbane – Ball Park Music’s hometown – on the same day ‘Weirder & Weirder’ comes out (June 3). For many fans, though, it’ll also mark the first time they’ll be hearing songs from 2020’s self-titled album played live. After that show in Brisbane, the band will head a little ways up north to play on the Sunshine Coast, before jetting off west to play in Perth.

Advertisement

A trio of New South Welsh shows will follow, with dates lined up in Wollongong, Sydney and Newcastle. From there they’ll head to Hobart, Darwin, Cairns and Canberra, before wrapping up the tour in Melbourne.

RAT!hammock will open all but one of the gigs (being the penultimate stop in Canberra), with King Stingray and Teenage Joans joining on alternating dates. All four bands will perform together at just one show, being Sydney’s Hordern Pavilion date on Friday June 17. Tickets for all 11 shows go on sale here at 9am AEDT next Tuesday (March 9), with a presale running here from the same time tomorrow (March 4).

In a collective statement, the band said: “We are so excited to have King Stingray, Teenage Joans and RAT!hammock joining us on this tour. We’ve been admiring their music from afar for a while now, we can’t wait to share a stage with them on what’s going to be one hell of a tour.

“Whilst we’ve jumped at every live opportunity that’s presented itself to us over the last couple of years, there is nothing like headlining your own tour. We’ve missed that shared experience of live shows with the fans, and we can’t wait to do that again… With a few new tunes in tow!”

‘Weirder & Weirder’ – Ball Park Music’s seventh studio album – was announced last month. It’ll feature last year’s ‘Sunscreen’ single (which recently came in at Number 21 in triple j’s Hottest 100 of 2021), as well as the more recent tune ‘Stars In My Eyes’.

Advertisement

Earlier this week, Ball Park Music were named alongside The Jungle Giants, Eves Karydas, Miiesha and more as finalists for this year’s Queensland Music Awards. They’re vying for the Rock award, going up against Hallie, Hope D and WAAX.

Ball Park Music’s ‘Weirder & Weirder’ Australian tour dates are:

JUNE

Friday 3 – Brisbane, Fortitude Music Hall (w/ King Stingray and RAT!hammock)

Saturday 4 – Sunshine Coast, NightQuarter (w/ RAT!hammock)

Saturday 11 – Perth, Astor (w/ Teenage Joans and RAT!hammock)

Thursday 16 – Wollongong, UOW UniBar (w/ King Stingray and RAT!hammock)

Friday 17 – Sydney, Hordern Pavilion (w/ King Stingray, RAT!hammock and Teenage Joans)

Saturday 18 – Newcastle, Uni (w/ King Stingray and RAT!hammock)

Friday 24 – Hobart, Uni (w/ Teenage Joans and RAT!hammock)

JULY

Friday 1 – Darwin, Discovery (w/ Teenage Joans and RAT!hammock)

Saturday 2 – Cairns, Tanks (w/ Teenage Joans and RAT!hammock)

Saturday 9 – Canberra, UC Refectory

Saturday 16 – Melbourne, Forum (w/ King Stingray and RAT!hammock)