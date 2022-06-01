Ball Park Music appear to be playing a “secret” show in Brisbane tomorrow

Ball Park Music are likely to perform a “secret” gig in their hometown of Meanjin/Brisbane tomorrow night, according to a teaser from local singer-songwriter Asha Jeffries.

The event – set to take place at The Zoo in Fortitude Valley – is being hosted by the band’s own label, Prawn Records. It was announced on Monday (May 30), with the headlining set supposedly coming from ‘The Pizzas’, an act described as “Brisbane’s most elusive and cheesiest band”.

The show’s announcement also points out that Ball Park Music released their seventh album, ‘Weirder & Weirder’, last Friday (May 27) “coincidentally and through pure serendipity with no strings attached”, and that the event will “be celebrating that in a huge way”.

In a post shared to her Instagram yesterday (May 31), Jeffries jokingly declared that she was “definitely NOT supporting” Ball Park Music at the event, quipping: “Why would you think that?” Tickets for the Prawn Cocktail event are still on sale – find them here.

The “secret” show comes just a day before Ball Park Music officially start their ‘Weirder & Weirder’ tour, with a much bigger Meanjin/Brisbane gig at the Fortitude Music Hall locked in for Friday (June 3).

After that theatre show, the band will head a little ways up north to play on the Sunshine Coast (Kabi Kabi/Jinibara country), before jetting off west to play in Whadjuk/Perth. A trio of New South Wales shows will follow, with dates lined up in Woolyungah/Wollongong, Eora/Sydney and Mulubinba/Newcastle. From there they’ll head to nipaluna/Hobart, Garramilla/Darwin, Gimuy/Cairns and Canberra (Ngunnawal country), before wrapping up the tour in Naarm/Melbourne.

RAT!hammock will open all but one of the gigs (being the penultimate stop in Canberra), with King Stingray and Teenage Joans joining on alternating dates. All four bands will perform together at just one show, being the Eora/Sydney date at the Hordern Pavilion on Friday June 17 (which will mark Ball Park Music’s 500th show). Tickets for all 11 dates are on sale now – find them here.

Prior to its release, Ball Park Music shared three singles from ‘Weirder & Weirder’: ‘Sunscreen’, ‘Stars In My Eyes’ and ‘Manny’. The record was initially slated to land this Friday, but had its street date moved forward by a week in the wake of complications with its vinyl release (which is now expected to arrive in early July).

Last month, Ball Park Music were announced on the line-up for this year’s Grapevine Gathering festival, where they’ll perform alongside the likes of The Kooks, Peking Duk, The Veronicas, Confidence Man, Gus Dapperton and Jack River.