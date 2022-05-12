Ball Park Music bring forward ‘Weirder & Weirder’ release date

Ball Park Music have confirmed they will no longer release their seventh album, ‘Weirder & Weirder’, on June 3.

However, eschewing the recent trend of artists having their albums’ release dates hit by lengthy delays (including local acts like Northlane, Short Stack and Bakers Eddy), Ball Park Music will be releasing theirs earlier than planned. Coming via their own label, Prawn Records, ‘Weirder & Weirder’ is now slated to land digitally a week ahead of schedule on May 27.

The new date does indeed stem from a roadblock in the album’s journey to shelves, though. Due to the ongoing Russian invasion in Ukraine, the European plant pressing the vinyl for ‘Weirder & Weirder’ is facing issues with its supply chain, so the album’s release on wax has been hit with “a short delay”.

As a result, vinyl copies of the album are now expected to arrive in early July. Rather than postpone the album entirely – especially with their tour in support of it starting in June – Ball Park Music have decided to move ahead with its release on other platforms.

“We spent more than a year pouring our heart and soul into this record and we are beyond excited for everyone to hear it,” frontman Sam Cromack said in a press statement. “After more than two years of our industry suffering non-stop setbacks, we’ve decided to give this situation the middle finger and run in the other direction.

“To honour all our beautiful listeners, we have made the decision to pull the release of ‘Weirder & Weirder’ forward. Our highest priority is getting this new record to our fans and hitting the road in June to celebrate the only thing that has ever mattered: the music.”

Ball Park Music have shared three singles from ‘Weirder & Weirder’ thus far: ‘Sunscreen’, ‘Stars In My Eyes’ and ‘Manny’.

When they announced the album back in February, the band wrote in a statement: “For more than a year we danced and dodged, fought and flirted with this music. Sometimes we had focused, frenzied periods of intense work; recordings popped up like daisies every which way you looked. Other times we thawed; the soft, slow heartbeat of the process swinging us far and wide with self-doubt.”

The ‘Weirder & Weirder’ tour will begin on the album’s original June 3 release date, when Ball Park Music play Brisbane’s Fortitude Music Hall. They’ll take to the Sunshine Coast next, before rolling through Perth, Wollongong, Sydney, Newcastle and Hobart throughout the rest of June. The following month, the band will hit stages in Darwin, Cairns, Canberra and Melbourne. Tickets are on sale now – find all the details here.