Ball Park Music cover a Radiohead classic for triple j’s Like A Version

Ball Park Music have covered ‘Paranoid Android’ by Radiohead for triple j‘s Like A Version today (October 23).

The classic track was originally released as the lead single from Radiohead’s 1997 album, ‘Ok Computer’.

Watch Ball Park’s rendition of it below:

After the band’s performance, frontman Sam Cromack detailed his longstanding relationship with the song.

“Me and my friend in school we learned all the guitar solos and were just nerding out trying to learn the chords and stuff,” Cromack recalled.

“To be honest it’s a dream come true to finally do it, it felt like I was 15 again, back in my mate’s bedroom discovering Radiohead.”

Ball Park’s cover was one of the more literal interpretations to have been performed in the Like A Version studio this year.

Cromack explained that his band “are not much into really brand new reimaginings of songs unless they naturally evolve that way.”

Today marked Ball Park Music’s fourth ‘Like A Version’ stint. They previously covered ‘My Happiness’ by Powderfinger in 2017, Vampire Weekend’s ‘Diane Young’ in 2014 and ‘Do You Realize ??’ by The Flaming Lips way back in 2012.

As is customary, Ball Park Music also performed an original as part of their appearance on the segment. The group played their latest single, ‘Cherub’, which hit streaming services in August.

The group’s appearance on the segment coincides with the release of their self-titled album, out today. ‘Ball Park Music’ includes the previously released singles ‘Cherub’, ‘Spark Up!’ and ‘Day & Age’.