Ball Park Music have been denied entry into Perth for Wine Machine this weekend

Ball Park Music have been forced to cancel their appearance at Perth’s Wine Machine festival this weekend, saying their application to “facilitate a quarantined travel hub” has been denied.

The Queensland-native outfit made the announcement today (October 18), just five days out from the event. Taking to social media, they wrote: “Unfortunately despite the best efforts of everyone involved it’s not going to be possible for us to travel to WA for the show. After looking forward to playing this show for almost a year, of course we’re devastated and really sorry to our fans in the West that we won’t be able to perform for you.”

Lots of love, Ball Park pic.twitter.com/V5Vjxuo6hW — Ball Park Music (@ballparkmusic) October 18, 2021

Advertisement

A statement from the festival organisers behind Wine Machine confirmed both Hayden James and Hot Dub Time Machine are nearing the end of their 14-day quarantine and are on track to play the event. However, Ball Park Music were not approved.

“Despite an ENORMOUS effort that stretched over months of trying our application to facilitate a quarantined travel hub mirroring practices of touring sports teams, our application for BPM was rejected,” Wine Machine posted in their Facebook event . “We fought very hard to be one of the first in entertainment to make this happen but sadly different rules apply. The band are as devo as we are about it.”