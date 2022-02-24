Ball Park Music get reflective on dreamy new single ‘Stars In My Eyes’

Ball Park Music have shared the second preview of their forthcoming seventh album, ‘Weirder & Weirder’: a breezy and blissed-out tune titled ‘Stars In My Eyes’.

The slow-burning track leans heavily on the Brisbane band’s retro pop influences, starting off with a decidedly lowkey slate of jangly, slightly fuzzy strums and frontman Sam Cromack’s wistful tenor. As he builds up to the chorus, ethereal harmonies bleed in and add a wealth of character, paving way for a catchy beat to kick in around 1:20. A minute later, the band switch gears to deliver an eruptive, celebratory salvo.

Have a listen to ‘Stars In My Eyes’ below:

Following up on Ball Park Music’s self-titled 2020 album (which NME declared as one the best local records to land that year), ’Weirder & Weirder’ is set to hit shelves on June 3 via Prawn Records. They announced the record earlier this month, writing in a statement: “For more than a year we danced and dodged, fought and flirted with this music.

“Sometimes we had focused, frenzied periods of intense work; recordings popped up like daisies every which way you looked. Other times we thawed; the soft, slow heartbeat of the process swinging us far and wide with self-doubt.”

The album’s lead single, ‘Sunscreen’, was released last October (and came in at number 21 in triple j’s Hottest 100 of 2021). At the time of its release, Cromack described it as a “patchwork” of various songwriting sessions: “From nowhere, and for no particular reason, you suddenly assemble a song from all these unrelated sketches that you haven’t been able to finish.”

Fans in NSW will be able to catch Ball Park Music live as part of the Great Southern Nights concert series, which is set to kick off next month. The band have also hinted at an imminent national tour announcement, teasing a 12-date run of shows on Instagram.