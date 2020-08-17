Ball Park Music perform ‘Day & Age’ for ‘The Sound’

Ball Park Music have performed a live version of their recent single, ‘Day & Age’, as part of the latest episode of music TV show The Sound.

The performance took place at the Black Bear Lodge bar in Brisbane and was broadcast last night (August 16). Watch the clip below:

Ball Park Music – Day & Age (Live on The Sound) Watch our game changing TV performance for @thesoundau now! The future is here and it’s fantastic! Video is below or catch up on ABC iView: https://iview.abc.net.au/show/sound Posted by Ball Park Music on Sunday, August 16, 2020

‘Day & Age’ was released back in June along with a music video. The track is lifted from their forthcoming self-titled album, set for release on October 23. The album was originally going to be called ‘Mostly Sunny’, but as frontman Sam Cromack explained during an interview with NME, the title was too optimise in light of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“This album feels different, we know it in our heart… We realised there was this overarching narrative to it and we just wanted to change it,” he said.

“We’re just seeing everything in a brand-new light all of a sudden.”

The band recorded and released a stripped-back version of the track earlier this month from their studio Prawn Records HQ, following on from a similar-style performance of ‘Spark Up’ in May.

Last night’s episode of The Sound also featured performances from Middle Kids, Miiesha, Jessica Mauboy, Kate Miller-Heidke and Tkay Maidza, among others.