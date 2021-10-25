Ball Park Music release first single of the year, ‘Sunscreen’

Ball Park Music have returned with ‘Sunscreen’, their first new music since the release of their self-titled album last year.

The indie-rock track continues the quintessential Ball Park sound, with frontman Sam Cromack describing it as a “patchwork” of various writing sessions.

“From nowhere, and for no particular reason, you suddenly assemble a song from all these unrelated sketches that you haven’t been able to finish. Songs like this always make me nervous because I get lured into thinking that perhaps they’re inauthentic; that there’s no theme or through-line,” he said in a statement.

“But songs like this are cool, they work in a mysterious way. Their fragmented lines come from all over your mind to congregate and share some special message that’s been dying to get out.”

The song is accompanied by an animated, collage-like music video by Dean Hanson. Watch the clip below:

Ball Park Music released their self-titled sixth album in October last year. The record went on to win a Queensland Music Award for Album of the Year, as well as 2021 ARIA nominations for Best Rock Album and Best Independent Release. The album track ‘Cherub’ also landed at Number Four on triple j’s Hottest 100 for 2020.

Speaking to NME, Cromack discussed the decision to self-title the album instead of using its previous title ‘Mostly Sunny’.

“We’ve joked about self-titling a record at least once every album cycle. It’s a classic move in rock ’n’ roll history – it can really fall anywhere in a band’s career,” he said.

“We thought that we couldn’t change it once we’d already announced the original title, but then we just thought ‘Fuck it! We can do anything that we want!’ That attitude is more prevalent in the band than ever before – especially considering we put this album out on our own label.”

Recently, the band were denied entry into Western Australia to play at the Wine Machine festival, due to border restrictions between WA and their native Queensland.